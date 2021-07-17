Heart advice: I recently found out my wife of five months is HIV positive

By  Maurice Matheka

What you need to know:

  • You have a choice to make. You can either stay, or leave her. What is not clear to me is when you found out about her status. Was it before or after your wedding?
  • If it was before you married her, then you consciously made the decision to stay and go through with the ceremony.

I am newly married, just five months old in the union. While dating, we underwent a HIV test with my partner, and she tested negative, but later, after I made the decision to stay with her, I realised she was taking ARVs.

