Health & Nutrition: Why you could be malnourished even on normal or over weight

Let me tell you the story of Fatema, 35, who had been diagnosed with high blood pressure. She was also constipated (she had a bowel movement less that once a day), suffered from joint pain and thought it would be wise to consult me prior to considering medication.

Breakfast





Fatema would have coffee and maybe a banana at breakfast, a ham and/or cheese sandwich at lunch (occasionally chips) and some sort of meat and veg with ugali for dinner. Her snacks included mandazis, crisps and peanuts, and she drank on average three or four cups of tea daily (almost no water). She also had wine most days. What she didn’t expect to hear during the consultation was that she was malnourished, and it was this that was the cause of her symptoms.

micro-nutrients





Let’s me begin with micro-nutrients, which are like a specialised oil that keeps the machinery of the body turning and working. Even though little is required, if you were to go without, it wouldn’t take long before the machine started to wear out and break down.





Most of Fatema’s diet is refined, and since the refining process stripped foods of vital nutrients, these are known as “empty calories”. Furthermore, for her body to process these foods, it has to use up its stores of vital vitamins and minerals, incurring what is called a “nutrition debt”. Therefore, even though Fatema’s body weight is normal, she appears to be suffering from malnutrition.

Dehydration

By drinking all that tea and coffee and virtually no water, Fatema is also chronically dehydrated. Joint pain is often seen as an indicator of a water deficiency. In a dehydrated cartilage, when the different surfaces glide over, the friction damage can be quite abrasive. Drinking more water, coupled with more fruit and veg, would not only help her joints, but her sluggish bowel movements.





Fatema’s diet also lacks in essential fats. It’s a bit like watering a plant – you have to water the roots.





Fatema’s high sodium diet (meat, dairy and convenience foods) would be dehydrate her further, so potassium-rich fruit and vegetables are crucial. In fact, studies have found that eating two bananas a day can significantly lower blood pressure. Essential fats would further also help to lower her blood pressure, by thinning the blood.





Lastly, while the Fatema’s diet is rich in calories, it lacks protein – essential for growth and repair, as well as ensuring a healthy digestion. Without adequate protein, her body will produce fewer digestive enzymes, possibly leading to a scenario where her body can’t absorb the little goodness her food actually contains.





www.instagram.com/inspirationbysona



