Health & Nutrition: This is what to look out for when buying supplements

Today, I’d like to talk about minerals and the most common mineral combination that’s bought, is for healthy bones. In this case, you want a supplement that contains magnesium as well as calcium (normally half magnesium to calcium), as well as bone-building nutrients like boron, zinc and vitamin K. If you are choosing from a couple of products that look the same, take a look at what form the mineral comes in. For example, calcium citrate is more easily absorbed than its carbonate counterpart (calcium carbonate is actually chalk!).





For other minerals, the same rule applies. For example, when buying zinc, choose a zinc citrate. If you’re not sure, talk to a health professional before buying. The husband of a patient of mine recently came to me with a bottle of calcium supplements he had been given for his arthritis. He couldn’t understand why his arthritis was now worse. In the case of calcium, if it is not absorbed properly by the stomach, it can be dumped in the joints (instead of being used in bone formation) and this was why his knee pain was worse.





Next, a special mention to Omega-3 fats. When choosing a supplement, look for one that contains at least 200mg each of EPA and DHA – these are the important components. Steer clear of the ones that don’t even have the EPA and DHA levels written anywhere on them – they’re probably so low that the manufacturer hasn’t bothered listing them. This is one supplement where paying a little extra is probably justified.





How long should you take a supplement? While many work quite quickly (just a few days for blood-sugar-controlling chromium or relaxing magnesium), others take longer. This is especially true of adaptogenic herbs, namely ones that recalibrate the body. For example, agnus castus, the hormone balancing herb, should be taken for three menstrual cycles to see results, while gingko biloba, the famed herb for memory is routinely taken for between three and six months.





