Health Matters: You should have sexual health check once a year

joachim osur

By  Joachim Osur

What you need to know:

  • Prof Osur: Some people may not have the luxury and resources to have a sexual health check every year. On the very least, however, a newborn should be fully examined so that if there is an anomaly with the genitals it is identified early.
  • As a marriage progresses, different situations arise. Couples need to know how to handle sex in pregnancy

It has been nine years since I first met Jack. Since that first meeting, he has consistently visited the Sexology Clinic with his wife in September of every year for a full sexual health check. He came to the clinic last week for the check and asked me if this is a habit that other couples have adopted. I shook my head in response.

