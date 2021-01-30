Health Matters: What you should know about the blue pill

I was in a Chama meeting last Saturday. You may be aware that Chama is a women's only social group of which I am the only male member. I attend meetings when there are sex matters in which my expert opinion is needed.

"We have called you to this meeting because we have an emergency, a crisis of sorts," the chairperson said in introducing the subject of the day, "men are dying from the blue pill and we fear for our husbands."

"Why are you being so nice?" A member shouted from the back, "they are sleeping out and dying in the act!"

"Yes, they leave us at home cold and lonely and the next thing is a distress phone call that they can't breathe!"

For once the chairperson was unable to control members. The women were enraged. I realised there were several issues here: infidelity and unfaithfulness, fading intimacy among married couples, and sudden deaths during sex, reportedly due to the use of erection-enhancing medicines. I requested members to allow me to discuss the issue of sudden deaths from erection-enhancing medicines which have hit the headlines lately.

"Only if you promise to come back and talk about how to improve intimacy in marriages," a member shouted.

Erection enhancing drugs are tested and are quite safe if used correctly and for the right reasons. The drugs were developed for the treatment of erection failure, also called erectile dysfunction or ED. ED is very common and most men will face it at one point or another. The causes of ED are multiple including hormone problems, diabetes; hypertension; high cholesterol; psychological stress, and relationship problems. If your husband faces erection problems they should visit a doctor for a full medical, psychological and social evaluation. The right treatment in the right doses can then be prescribed thereafter.

Deaths from inappropriate use of erection-enhancing drugs is something known globally. Most deaths result from a preexisting heart problem. A person with a heart problem who uses the blue pill will stress the heart to its limits and the heart will stop pumping. The result is death. Unfortunately, one can have heart problems without really knowing unless they are evaluated.

Some medicines don't go with the performance drugs. The doctor normally ensures that one is not taking such drugs before prescribing erection enhancers because combining erection enhancers with such medicines can cause death.

"But if a man is aware that he is suffering from ED why should he leave his wife and take his failures to other women and die in the act?" a member interjected.

Most men dying from erection enhancers may not even be having ED. They use the medicines for leisure. There are men who, because they have a new sex partner, take these medicines to prove their prowess to the new partner. This beats the purpose of sex. Healthy sex is not a boxing or wrestling match where one has to win and the other loses; it is an expression of love in which there is pleasure from both partners. The use of erection enhancers in people who do not have ED can lead to catastrophe.

Then there is the wrong dosage of the medicines. Because people buy these medicines clandestinely, they do not get full advice on how to use them. Even in people with no heart problems, an overdose of the medicine will lead to severe toxic effects. The need to use the medicines only after a doctor's advice cannot be overemphasised.

"Why then are the drugs sold freely to these men who are innocently ignorant?" a member asked.

I must accept that the system has failed in this aspect. Some prescription medicines easily leak out of hospitals and pharmacies. People sell these drugs indiscriminately to get rich without caring about the dangers they pose to users. Individuals involved in dishing out these medicines without proper procedure and a doctor's prescription are criminals who should be put to book.

"We may not articulate these issues as well as you have done," the chairperson said in closing the meeting, "we request that you put them in your newspaper column and we will make sure our husbands read them."



