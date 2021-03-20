Health Matters: Watch what you say. Harsh words can kill your partner's sex drive

Some men will have normal erections but as soon as the wife is in the vicinity the erection fades. This is called situational erectile dysfunction. That was the diagnosis I arrived at after a full medical assessment of Godfrey.

"When I look at other women, pictures of scantily dressed women, or even read erotic literature I easily erect," Godfrey explained at the Sexology Clinic, "When I am in bed with my wife I am cold, whatever she does will not make me rise to the occasion."

The couple, Godfrey and Emma, had been off sex for close to a year. They were in their late thirties and had three children and had been married for six years.

"I keep telling Godfrey that he should style up before it is too late," Emma quipped, "there are men out there who can satisfy my needs and I do not need to keep pleading for sex."

"Please forgive me," Godfrey pleaded, his body language portraying fear.

I could right away tell that the two were of very different personalities: Emma was loud and aggressive while Godfrey was meek and timid. That was not a problem. Nature has a way of bringing opposing personalities together into marriage. This helps complement the strengths and weaknesses of each other. Of course, partners have to be aware of their personality differences for the value to be realised otherwise conflicts can be commonplace.

"My wife insults and tells me hurtful words," Godfrey revealed later on.

Emma used a variety of negative words to describe her husband. He called him a financial dwarf, saying his compatriots were much better financially than he was. At one point she told him that he was not as good in bed as her first boyfriend. It was common for her to complain that he smelled of sweat or that his breath was horrible.

When I had a separate session with Emma she confirmed these allegations.

"You know doctor my weakness is that I say things as they are," she explained, "There is no reason sugarcoating when something is wrong, I call a spade a spade."

Of late Emma had been telling Godfrey that a man worth his salt must have an erection and satisfy his wife.

Unfortunately, humans begin to believe the negative words they are branded if the action is repeated. This is especially common with people who have non-aggressive personalities. Because they cannot shout back and defend who they are in reality, they ruminate over the negative words and keep them in the subconscious. They soon begin to doubt who they are and lose self-confidence. Their egos eventually crush.

"You feel helpless when in the presence of your wife given the repeated attacks on your ego," Godfrey nodded.

"To be precise I feel scared, I feel anxious, my heart beats fast, it is a horrible feeling," Godfrey lamented.

"Nobody gets erections under such circumstances," I explained.

And so we had a diagnosis: Godfrey's erections failed in the presence of his wife because of anxiety resulting from repeated harsh words. This is a phenomenon that occurs to women as well. When you have a man who repeatedly throws hurtful words at you, your body soon rejects him; you do not get sexual urge while with him; in fact, you go into sex aversion, a situation where you get tortured by imagining sex with your partner. You dread their touch as it becomes scary rather than pleasurable.

To avoid this sad eventuality, couples need to be conscious of the choice of words they use with their spouses. You choose your words carefully when talking to strangers but become very vulgar and lethal with words when addressing the person, you supposedly love. Your priorities are upside down in this case.

"So how do we manage my situation doctor," Godfrey chipped in, "despite all those lessons you have given us I need my erections back."

I put the couple on therapy and also started Godfrey on medicines to reduce anxiety and support the return of his erections. They both learnt to communicate better with each other and stopped using hurtful words. It took them three months to reconnect.

Prof. Osur is a Kenya-based reproductive and sexual health expert and a reproductive rights advocate