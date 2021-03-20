Health Matters: Watch what you say. Harsh words can kill your partner's sex drive

Emma used negative words to describe her husband, which resulted in him losing desire. PHOTO | Joe Ngari

By  Joachim Osur

What you need to know:

  • Humans begin to believe the negative words they are branded if the action is repeated
  • This is especially common with people who have non-aggressive personalities
  • Because they cannot shout back and defend who they are in reality, they ruminate over the negative words and keep them in the subconscious
  • They soon begin to doubt who they are and lose self-confidence. Their egos eventually crush

Some men will have normal erections but as soon as the wife is in the vicinity the erection fades. This is called situational erectile dysfunction. That was the diagnosis I arrived at after a full medical assessment of Godfrey.

