Health matters: Help: I last too long in bed

Joel and Rose had visited several doctors to seek help with infertility. They had been married for seven years and they were yet to get a baby.

"The doctors we have visited have done tests and found nothing wrong with Rose," Joel explained, "I also feel healthy."

I noted that no tests had been done on Joel and enquired why. He explained that the test the doctors wanted him to do was unusual and difficult for him.

"They want me to remove semen for testing in the laboratory," he explained, "I told them that I could not do that, I found it invasive on my values."

Doctors gave Rose medicines to stimulate ovulation but pregnancy didn't occur.

Sexual History

I delved into understanding the couple's sexual history. They both had a normal desire for sex and copulated at least twice times a week. They didn't suffer any pain during sex and Rose got orgasms.

"I stop when Rose is done," Joel explained, "If I continue, she gets too tired."

Investigating Joel's story further, it turned out that he didn't ejaculate. I diagnosed him to have delayed ejaculation leading to infertility. Delayed ejaculation is the opposite of premature ejaculation. It is a situation where a man stays on too long without ejaculating. Many men with this problem do not ejaculate at all.

Other than infertility, delayed ejaculation can cause anxiety, loss of self-confidence, and crash of self-ego. Affected men do not get satisfaction from sex, some feign ejaculation, and some abandon sex altogether. The marital relationship is likely to be strained as well. The woman is likely to think that she is not attractive enough due to the failure. Emotional disconnection and conflicts are common.

"What causes this problem doctor?" Joel interjected rather anxiously.

Masturbation

Some men ejaculate when masturbating but not when with a partner. Such men have trained themselves to enjoy masturbation. Secondly, several medical problems can cause delayed ejaculation. Common victims include hormonal derangements, diabetes, and several nerve problems. Socio-cultural and religious factors that dampen the enjoyment of sex are also known to cause or worsen the situation.

Some men with delayed ejaculation have never ejaculated in their lives. Theirs is what is called primary or lifelong DE. Others climax only through masturbation or may have peaked earlier on in life then developed the problem. This lot has secondary DE. The problem can also happen with all sex partners or with just one partner in which case it is called situational DE.

"So will I ever get a baby doctor?" Rose asked, evidently bored with my academic explanations.

"Yes, you can get a baby if we manage to treat Joel," I answered.

Joel was quiet and looked absent-minded, his gaze fixed into space. I asked him if he was okay.

"I have a confession to make," he said, "Please forgive me." He nervously turned his head to look at me.

"I have masturbated all my life and I climax," he announced.

"What! Oh my God! So you prefer masturbating than having sex with me?" Rose blurted out.

I stepped in and explained my diagnosis of what Joel was going through. If a man has accustomed himself to enjoying masturbation, they sometimes lose excitement from their partner. They may need to be taught anew to be intimate. This has nothing to do with the man's love or the lack of it for the wife. The issue is a physical stimulation problem. Genital stimulation from masturbation is quite different. Psychological distress quickly sets in once a man realises that he cannot satisfy his partner and this complicates the situation even further.

I booked Joel for sex therapy and sex coaching to help him transition from masturbation. It took close to four months before Joel managed to climax with Rose. As fate would have it, Rose conceived in that first experience.



