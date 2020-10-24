Health Matters: A man’s support to his partner is key to dealing with painful sex

Seven years down the line and no intercourse after a colourful wedding. Such was George and Jane's situation. The wedding happened and was great but opened a new chapter of an agonising sexual experience. Attempts to have penetrative sex were futile and resulted in Jane having severe pain. After several weeks of unsuccessful attempts, they abandoned it altogether. Now seven years into marriage, the pressure was pilling the couple to get a baby.

George was the one who first came to the Sexology Clinic to seek help. He was 35 years and Jane was 32. His mother had just insulted Jane, saying she was good for nothing since she had not delivered a baby.

"The tragedy is, we cannot open up and tell the wider family what we are going through, it is so personal," George explained, "Attempt at penetration makes Jane cringe and I feel bad about it."

The couple had learnt to live without penetrative sex.

"This is the woman I love and I swore to love her in all circumstances," George explained.

Most men do not have such a mind and easily get into other affairs when their wives have intimacy problems. George was a special man by all means. I however wondered what the cause of the couple's situation was.

Detecting the problem



A bit of sexual pain heralds the breaking of virginity. This should however ease off in subsequent sexual encounters. When pain persists, it is important to seek professional help. In a few cases, the pain felt by a woman could be the result of a man having a curved penis. In such cases, penetration happens but because the penis is not aligned to the natural anatomy of the woman, it hits the wrong place and causes pain. Many couples with this problem get on for years without the problem getting detected because the problem is mistakenly thought to be arising from the woman. I examined George for a start but found him to be perfectly normal.

There are cases where the pain is due to inadequate lubrication. If foreplay is inadequate, the woman will be dry during penetration. While men may get instant erections and want to proceed to penetrative sex, a woman needs time to be psychologically and physically ready and this calls for foreplay.

Some women have a very sensitive clitoris. A few of them get pain. An unknowing man may insist on rubbing the clitoris even when the woman is agonising and this can lead to an aversion for sex.

Sexual history



Infections of the vagina, cervix, and pelvis also cause pain. Of course, an infection could not be the cause in George and Jane's case which had lasted seven years. Infections take a short time and once treated life goes back to normal.

Occasionally, anatomical abnormalities and growths in the pelvis, uterus, or vagina can cause pain during sex. A thorough medical evaluation of the woman is important to rule out this. George confirmed that Jane had not undergone such a medical evaluation.

Vaginismus is a common cause of sexual pain that starts from the time one is exposed to sex. It is the spontaneous involuntary spasms of vaginal muscles at the thought of or attempt at vaginal penetration. The woman feels terrible pain which is both psychological and physical. A woman with vaginismus gets anxious at the imagination of anything penetrating her.

George was accompanied by Jane to the clinic for his next visit. I took Jane's sexual history and did a full medical evaluation. She could not allow me to do a vaginal exam on her. Most women with vaginismus cannot withstand a vaginal examination. Other tests such as ultrasound of pelvic organs were normal.

I concluded that Jane had vaginismus. Treating vaginismus is possible and needs the support of the man. George was ready to support in whatever way and this was important.

"I am going to write your story, not because you have sexual pain but because you have a special man in your life," I told Jane at the end of her treatment which took several months. Even though people swear to love each other in all circumstances, the reality of life is that the Georges of this world are rare to come by and most men abandon their wives when they realise that sex in marriage isn't working for one reason or another.

