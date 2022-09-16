Healing foods: What to eat to recover from illness or injury faster

Getting a family member back on their feet after a stint in hospital isn’t always that easy. As I’ve seen at the clinic, major illness and surgery can deplete the body’s reserves of fat-soluble vitamins, minerals, protein and glycogen (form of quick-release sugar in the body). It’s the reason why nourishing food is such a priority once they’ve been discharged.

Once your loved one is home, it’s quite likely that they won’t feel much like eating at mealtimes, as their stomach will have shrunk and will quickly feel full. Nevertheless, it’s important to structure the day so that their body starts to anticipate food and drink, and produces the enzymes and digestive juices required to break it all down.





The reason I stress structured mealtimes is because the opposite - snacking anytime - will take away the appetite for a nourishing meal. It’ll also means that your loved one is sitting down and participating in the social aspect of eating which, believe it or not, actually plays a pretty big role in recovery too. Smelling good nourishing food as it’s cooked, and seeing the family eating it with them, can help their appetite.





As for specific nutrients, you want to focus on the kind that will boost their immune system and increase their body’s ability to heal quickly. And this means plenty of the foods that are rich in vitamins C, A (beta-carotene), E, zinc and selenium.





Vitamin C-rich fruits and vegetables, like berries, green leafy vegetables, peppers and citrus fruits, are a good source of antioxidants that can keep the immune system strong. Since vitamin C is time and heat-sensitive, opt for fresh, locally grown, raw or lightly cooked produce.





Vitamin A helps the growth of tissue, including skin, and its potent anti-viral properties reduces the chance of infections. It’s only found in animal produce, such as dairy, egg-yolks and liver. But the body can also create it from beta-carotene, found in greatest quantities in brightly-coloured vegetable like carrots, squashes, sweet potatoes, spinach, mangoes, broccoli and tomatoes.





Other beneficial foods are those rich in vitamin E (sunflower seeds, avocados, almonds, broccoli, olives and eggs), selenium (sesame seeds, tomato, broccoli and brazil nuts) and infection-fighting zinc (whole grains, nuts and seeds, eggs, cauliflower, wheat germ and brown rice). No doubt, you’ll notice that certain foods keep popping up again and again – a clear indication of just how good they are for you.





While the fruits and vegetables mentioned above are important, so is quality protein: lean red meat, chicken, fish, eggs, beans or lentils. Hearty high-protein, warming soups and daals are great for the weakened body (crush in a clove of garlic for an added immune-boosting punch).



