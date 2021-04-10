He won't tell his children about us dating, I don't want to be a secret

What you need to know:

  • Your notion of moving things along should not be more important than maintaining the status quo. 
  • Stop chasing titles and societal recognition as you could easily gain titles and lose the man.


I'm a woman in my late 30s and I've been seeing a great man who is 45 for about 18 months. I'm divorced and he's widowed, and we met by chance. Things progressed and we're now a couple.

