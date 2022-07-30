He said Yes! Men weigh in on women popping the question

You have been dating for a considerable length of time, but still, your man is yet to pop the big question.

Should you take a cue from the Netflix show The Ultimatum and ask your Beau to either marry you or move on? Or should you take the road less travelled and go down on one knee and propose to him? That’s the big question here.

When it comes to who should propose, many people still follow the traditional model where men do all the heavy lifting; surveys have shown that women proposed in only around five percent of heterosexual married couples.

A woman popping the big question is still seen as unconventional as men are taken as hunters and women as prey.

Well, the world is evolving and people are challenging norms, including the participants and the creators of the new Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) series Marry Me Now, where bold women are taking the reins in their relationships and proposing to their partners.





According to Dr. Susan Gitau a counselling psychologist and lecturer at Africa Nazarene University, proposing is a huge decision that can shape the rest of your life.

“Women don’t want to appear as less feminine or desperate and there is a big concern for men being publicly emasculated when women propose to them.

However, times are changing and we have seen a few incidences of women proposing to their partners and they ended up happily married”, says the therapist.

"A woman considering proposing to her partner usually represents a woman who values her independence and autonomy - as well as the ability to have control over her own life. It shows someone unencumbered by societal expectations and norms, and happy to carve out her own path guided by the pursuit of her specific goals and dreams for the future.

"It speaks of a highly secure relationship where both parties are valued, and both people are able to ask for what they want," says relationship expert Charisse Cooke.

We quizzed men on the topic, and here are their verdicts.





“Women are taking more ownership of their own lives”

Phillip Macloud, 33, fitness trainer in Nairobi

Phillip Macloud, 33 a fitness trainer in Nairobi. Photo | Pool

Phillip Macloud celebrates women who are bold enough to spot a good man and propose to him. More women are proposing to their boyfriends than before, and men should catch up with the modern-day reality of women taking more ownership in their relationships.

“I have been married for seven years and I respect my wife for taking the bold step of proposing to me. When we met with my wife, we were healing from our previous failed relationships and I recall how she would express her love to me and I kept brushing her off until one day, my conscience was clear that this was the woman I wanted to spend my life with,” he says.

He never made a move or said he was planning on proposing. “We’d been dating for what felt like forever (two years), but one night on a cruise my wife got down on one knee and said, ‘Marry me’ and I boldly said yes,” he says.

The fitness coach encourages women to go for what they want in a relationship.





“There is pride a man get when he pursues and conquers a woman he loves”

Victor Don Wambua, 30, a lecturer at The Co-operative University of Kenya, Karen

Victor Don Wambua, 30, a Full-Time Lecturer at The Co-operative University of Kenya, Karen. Photo | Pool



“Never chase love, attention, and affection. If it isn’t given freely by another person, then it isn’t worth fighting for. Men are wired to be leaders and that’s why women should relax and wait for men to take their role of proposing and define where the relationship is going. Proposing to a man may signal that you are desperate even if you are not. Why can’t you then relax and wait to be asked for a hand in marriage by someone who values you,” says Victor.

If a woman was to propose to me, Victor says that he would question his ego and may feel like she is taking a leading role.

“I am single and am looking forward to chasing and pursuing the woman I will have. I wouldn’t want to pressure the woman to propose to me. It’s not fair to her,” he concludes





“Women proposing to men is against societal values”

Elijah Bullut, 24, a cryptocurrency trader

Elijah Bullut, 24, a cryptocurrency trader. Photo | Pool



To excel in the dating game, Elijah Bullut says that, you need to understand the why before you blindly follow a trend.

“In this modern era, most people think women and men are equal, and that’s true from an intellectual, emotional, and mental standpoint. Traditionally, we have read countless stories from religious books that depict men as hunters and women as gatherers. Men left their family or tribe and went out to hunt so that they could feed themselves and their families,” he says.

While the society has evolved since the caveman days, he adds, our human brains have not changed that much and that is why, chasing a woman who knows how to make a man chase her is every man’s dream

“I’ll tell you to be a special woman, relax and let the man chase you. No man can leave a good woman because she is far more valuable than rubies. Men enjoy the chase and this satisfies their ego. If a man wants you for keeps, he will not let you go. We know how to spot value and lock it,” he says







