He dumped me in the middle of a Whatsapp chat

I had a guy whom we dated for about four months. We kept breaking and getting back together. He was less communicative and we never had a conservation about ourselves. The little conversations we held were all about him; what he hates, and how he feels about me and I had no chance to talk about myself in the relationship. So last year July we parted ways. Though, I can’t tell whether it was breaking up or not because we were in a middle of an argument on WhatsApp and he just blue-ticked me. Recently I decided to check on him and he replied harshly making me regret it. He even warned me to take note of what I didn't get clear. What do I need to know? Julie









READER’S ADVICE

It seems you were in the relationship alone. The guy is not interested in you at all. Just forget him and carry on with your life. The biggest mistake you can make is getting back to him if he returns. Relationships are a two-way street and should be an effort from both of you.





Engineer Mercy Dennis









You guys seem to have set up your relationship at a high pace and this is bringing about frequent breakups. The guy also seems not to be interested in you because he doesn't give you space to explain yourself or get to know you more. In a relationship, every partner is obliged to know about the other to build a foundation. But that is missing in your case. Since July last year, you seemed to have progressed on your own without even reaching out to him. So move on.





Mamili Austin









Four months of dating is too short to have known each other enough. A healthy conversation should be balanced and considerate of each other. It's clear both of you are incompatible but you are in the dark. In future, take your time. Move on.

W. Kagochi Kuira, Counselor Nyeri





From your narration, it is clear that you are in a forced relationship. A healthy relationship is one with positive communication. As it looks, you may end up being psychologically tortured. Make up your mind before it gets to that.





Rev Geoffrey Avudiko, Mitume,Kitale













You simply need to know Matthew 11:17; you are piping to the wrong person and having your energy sapped while time lingers. Remember acting wisely is Godly and is rewarded. Pick up your mat, and walk away fast. You're meant for better.

Gideon Bii Baxter









You have been dating this guy for just four months within which you have had several breakups and gotten back together. This is a red flag that your relationship has several issues that need to be addressed. From the look, your guy is a selfish person who is only interested in himself. Selfish people are very hard to please due to their self-centered nature. The relationship seems toxic and it's advisable that you rethink its viability before you invest too much time into it.

John Wambugu, Counselor









EXPERT’S TAKE

Your own narration tells it all. You had a guy, not a boyfriend. Despite your time together, though short, you never got to know each other, other than attempting to work things out. It is a classic tale of a couple that was never meant to be. It is the universe's way of letting you know what’s out there. Some bonds thrive and some like yours are not destined for a fairytale ending. He took charge and made the relationship all about him and by the look of things he had the last word on your WhatsApp chat. It may have seemed like a mature and civil action to check up on him however at times our intended good deeds do not elicit a mutual response. You have lost nothing by being the bigger person. His harsh response should be a sign that he is not worth your effort at this point and time. I would strongly advise you to refrain from further contact and gracefully move on.

Maurice Matheka, Relationship Counsellor









NEXT WEEK’S DILEMMA





I am a 32-year-old man and unmarried. Whenever I date a girl for a serious relationship that would lead to marriage, it breaks somewhere on the way.

The most painful one was in 2019. I'm afraid to get into another relationship. My friends, family members, workmates and neighbours are all pressurising me to get married. It's not been easy.

What do I do? Please help.

Jonah









Have a pressing relationship dilemma or want to give advice? Email us at [email protected]