He dumped me after forcing me to drink alcohol

By  AUNT TRUPHENA

  • You seem to be the one who was most committed in the relationship. You noted he wasn't serious but decided to 'wait' for him.
  • You need to move on even if it is the last thing you want to do

Q: I have been in a relationship for three years. My boyfriend has not shown any commitment and says his work is involving. I decided to give him time. One time I asked him where our relationship was headed, he got furious and accused me of giving him unnecessary pressure. I apologised and things were okay. During Valentine's Day, he invited me for dinner, and I was very excited thinking that it may emanate to a marriage proposal. He drinks and that day as usual he started drinking. I don't take alcohol but he insisted I join him. It was my first time and I think I was not myself. Though I cannot remember what happened, in the morning, he was quitting the relationship. He claimed that I behaved badly after drinking. But I did it for him. Aunt, why would he dump me after Valentine's? I love him so much. I was so loyal in this relationship and did everything to please him. Please advise. 

