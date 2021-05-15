Having lots of cash boosted my ego, but it was a trap

Jeremiah Gichuki Maina is a certified public accountant and the sole proprietor of the finance and auditing firm Maina Gichuki & Associates. PHOTO|POOL

By  Simon Mburu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

What you need to know:

  • Jeremiah Gichuki Maina is a certified public accountant and the sole proprietor of the finance and auditing firm Maina Gichuki & Associates

Jeremiah Gichuki Maina is a certified public accountant and the sole proprietor of the finance and auditing firm Maina Gichuki & Associates

Related

More about Life & Style

  1. PRIME Media guru with gift of identifying, nurturing talent

  2. Survival kits we all need during this rainy season

  3. Staffroom Diary: My bold, ambitious plan to transform our local school

  4. Make great impression on anyone you interact with

  5. Travel: Lunch at the Ballpoint Social Club

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.