Have you been to Lamu? Here is your chance for some fun

The main entrance to Lamu Town and Lamu Museum. Photo | Pool

By  Kemzy Kemzy

What you need to know:

  • With introduction of direct flights, you should not miss the opportunity to experience a relaxed and less crowded Kenya beach experience 

When people think about travelling to the coastal parts of Kenya, rarely does Lamu come in mind. This may be attributed to the fact that Lamu is an island that is only accessible by boats or because of the struggle of connecting flights and the rumours that it is unsafe. At least that was my line of thought before I visited the place. Prior to my travel, I was informed that I can’t travel by road because it was unsafe and I couldn’t get a direct flight from Nairobi. The only option I had was getting a connecting flight to Mombasa then get another one to Manda Airport which took roughly two hours. Luckily for anyone planning to travel there from 15 September, 2021 onwards, Jambojet is introducing direct flights from Nairobi for Sh7,100 and from Mombasa for Sh4,600. It will reduce the hassle.

