Has Urban Eatery lost its lustre?

By  MARYANNE OWITI

The plating is basic – something I could put together from a buffet line, the sausages and bacon are average, the steak is peppered nicely but it is chewy and has a kebab aftertaste.



Before there was the Nairobi Street Kitchen, there was Urban Eatery, a multi—cuisine concept in dining that made deciding where to eat less of a hassle for families or groups with various food preferences or those indecisive types who just want to try a bit of everything. It consists of four different kitchens and a bar with menus for the whole day from four different cuisines – essentially four restaurants, one bill (which is its advantage over the Nairobi Street Kitchen which has more restaurants with different bills from their different outlets).

