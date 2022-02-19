Has Urban Eatery lost its lustre?

Before there was the Nairobi Street Kitchen, there was Urban Eatery, a multi—cuisine concept in dining that made deciding where to eat less of a hassle for families or groups with various food preferences or those indecisive types who just want to try a bit of everything. It consists of four different kitchens and a bar with menus for the whole day from four different cuisines – essentially four restaurants, one bill (which is its advantage over the Nairobi Street Kitchen which has more restaurants with different bills from their different outlets).

I used to eat at Urban Eatery regularly, always the Tricolad and the Harissa Lamb Chops that were the best thing this side of anywhere. Their menus have changed since I was last was there and neither of my two favourites made the cut. A change in kitchen operator means a change in menu (and price!) and the kitchens are now operated by legends of Nairobi fine dining – The Sarova and Haandi.

Change doesn’t have to be a bad thing still I was glad the ambiance hadn’t changed. The restaurant still has that interesting airy blend of modern and rustic with varied earth tones and textures in the furniture and decor. As much as ambiance and service contribute to a dining experience, it is the food that really matter.

I order the steak and eggs breakfast signature platter from the bistro dining menu. It takes about 30 minutes to get the steak which is long even for a well-done steak. The wait time is even more unreasonable considering its size. I had wondered why a steak and eggs breakfast would come with sausages, bacon, potatoes, toasted bread and salad and then I saw the size of the steak. Literally two slices of meat. Google steak and eggs breakfast and you will see that the steak is king. Here it is a glorified courtier.

The disappointment only continues: The plating is basic – something I could put together from a buffet line, the sausages and bacon are average, the steak is peppered nicely but it is chewy and has a kebab aftertaste. It might have been better with the hollandaise sauce it is supposed to come with. The eggs are fried to my liking and the potatoes are tasty but cold. The salad is delicious – sweet and tangy with mangoes and olives. How is it that the best thing about a steak and eggs breakfast is the vegetables?

It’s a kingly breakfast but I still can’t help feeling a bit let down. Their dining concept and food made them stand out but the food (breakfast at least) is average and the concept is no longer unique.





