Group accommodation options in Naivasha

If you are seeking tranquility, spectacular views and breathtaking sunsets, you should head down to Naivasha. Naivasha is famously known for the "cheers baba- you guy my guy '' vibes. But, did you also know that it is the perfect place for a getaway with friends and family? Naivasha boasts of magnificent views, hotels, camps and lakes. It is home to Lake Elementaita and Lake Naivasha which hosts lake Oloiden and Lake Sonachi. The array of accommodation options makes it a perfect destination for any kind of traveler.

For group travelers, the following are my top five accommodation facilities.

Leleshwa House

This is my all-time favourite place when I am doing a group travel to Naivasha. It is a four-bedroom house with three extra cottages which can accommodate up to 16 people at a go. You can book the entire house and cottages for maximum privacy. The house comes with a fully equipped kitchen, two lounges, terrace, barbeque area and a large swimming pool with sunbeds and changing rooms. You get a chef and a housekeeper for just Sh1500 per day. The rate for the house is Sh32,000 per day.

Great Rift Valley Lodge

This is Kenya’s best Golf Resort and is the perfect place for luxury travel. All their 30 rooms are en suite and come with a view of the extensive Rift Valley and the Aberdare Mountains. Their forty, 3-bedroom Longonot Villas, are perfect for group accommodation since they can accommodate up to a maximum of 10 people.

The villas are fully equipped to make you feel at home away from home. Each booking comes with free access to their swimming pool, 24-hour room service and free Wi-Fi. They also have a lounge, restaurant, a bar and an 18-hole championship golf course. To top it all, they have their own airstrip which you can fly in from Nairobi, Maasai Mara or Samburu.

Kiira Cottage

If by now you haven’t heard about Kiira Cottage in Naivasha, you are definitely not a travel enthusiast. The 5-bedroom, self-contained, self-catering cottage with antique interiors is set on the Kedong Ranch a few minutes’ drive from the Moi South Lake road. It has spectacular views of Lake Naivasha and Mt. Longonot which you can enjoy while having sundowners at their pool. It can comfortably accommodate 10 people. The charges are Sh40,000 per night.





Sereniti House

Sereniti House in Naivasha.The house accommodates 10 people but arrangements can be made to host two or four extra guests at an extra fee PHOTO| POOL

Another great Airbnb option for group travel is Sereniti house. This is a self- catering, 5-bedroom house located on a 5-acre land in the heart of Oserian conservancy, with the view of Lake Naivasha and Lake Oloiden. The house accommodates 10 people but arrangements can be made to host two or four extra guests at an extra fee. You can also get a chef for Sh1,000 per day. The rates are Sh25,000 per night.

Camps

There is quite an array of camping options in Naivasha ranging from budget to luxury camps. The rates range from as low as Sh1,500 (Fisherman’s camp) to Sh14,000 (Crescent Camp) per person sharing per night. Most camps in Naivasha are located close to the lake for better views. Some of my top camps are; Fisherman’s Camp, Camp Carnelleys, Lake Naivasha Crescent Camp, Crayfish Camp and Oloiden Camping site.





