Great escapes in the zoned counties despite the pandemic

If you are in the four zoned counties Nairobi, Kiambu, Kajiado, Machakos and Nakuru, you may be wondering where to go to ease the tension. Because let’s face it, we all need some fresh air in this trying times.

Here are some great places to escape to both near and far, that have plenty of fresh air to savour.





Nairobi

Surrounded by indigenous forests, this is probably the best time to get out for a walk in the forest for lung-full of fresh, healthy air. Choose your pick from Karura, Sigiria, City Park, and Oloolua which boast beautiful paths and places for picnics. The Nairobi Arboretum is another favourite with its neatly laid out lawns and vast collection of different species of trees.

If you are craving a ‘wilder’ experience near home then drive into Nairobi National Park that’s home to generations of black rhinos, lions, leopards and more. Birders find it an exciting escape to tick off some 600 species including the mighty raptors and visiting migrants.

Saving species - Maasai giraffe agaunst Nguruman ecarpment, olkirimation conservacy Photo | pool

Or drive a few kilometres into Swara Acacia Lodge a 40-minute drive westwards from city. The gorgeous little lodge is set in the sprawling Swara Plains with 20,000 acres to enjoy the wildlife sanctuary.





Kajiado County

Amboseli under the constant gaze of Kilimanjaro, Africa’s tallest massif, has great offers. Enjoy the perks at Amboseli Serena and Ol Tukaiinside the national park exploring its tapestry of swamps fed by Kili, the grasslands, acacia woodlands and desert-scapes.

Or check into Amboseli Porini Camp in the Maasai-owned Selenkay conservancy bordering the park if you want to in an un-crowded space. The conservancy boasts all the Big 5 with day and night game drives only in the camp cars – private cars are not allowed in. Or try Satao Elerai that’s a vital corridor for elephants along the Kitenden corridor into neighbouring Tanzania. You can hike, bike and enjoy drives in the game-rich conservancy.

Elephant herd with calves in swamp in Amboseli national park Photo | Pool

While still in Kajiado county, drive deep into the depths of the Great Rift Valley to explore the famous soda lake known for its flamingos – Magadi. Spend at least two nights in the gorgeous lodges in Shompole and Ol Kirimatian conservancies on the edge of Nguruman escarpment – check out the deals at Shompole Lodge and Lentorre Lodge.

En route, take a stroll at Olorgesailie Prehistoric site that is the million-year old site of our stone-tool making ancestors where you can camp or hire a banda – and if you are really energetic, hike Mt. Olorgesailie.

Kiambu County

Discover the tea country on the highlands of Limuru where the air is so tantalising fresh that it gets heady. A short drive from Nairobi, Kiambethu Farm at Limuru is open for bed and breakfast. Enjoy the walks and relish the delish and hearty home-cooked meals complete with English desserts and of course, Kenyan tea.

You can also opt to spend the day or special nights on offer at Brackenhurst that in 2001 embarked on restoring a vast indigenous forest that’s thriving with birds and the return of colobus monkeys after decades.





Nakuru County

Explore the lake region with Naivasha, Elmenteita and Nakuru. These beautiful lakes on the floor of the great Rift Valley are a favourite with tons of lake-side hotels, lodges and campsites. Enjoy boat rides on freshwater Naivasha with its resident hippos or game drives along the shores of Elmenteita from Lake Elmenteita Serena Camp in Soysambu conservancy that boasts happy herds of the Rothschild giraffe and its own pride of lions.

Check in at Mbweha Camp also in Soysambu conservancy. Mbweha meaning fox in Kiswahili is the best place to see the nocturnal and rarely seen aardvark. Or stop at Pelican Lodge on the ridge overlooking the alkaline line.

If you want an escape into the mountains, head to Great Rift Valley Lodge and Golf Resort from where you can discover Mt. Eburru and its history of pyrethrum farming, visit the steam condensed into water by the farmers and enjoy a natural steam bath in the forest.

Another mountain option is Malu Lodge set in its own glade in the Aberdares and boasting its own natural ‘spring hot-water spa’.

A real find is Kembu Farm in Njoro that’s a delight to discover with beautiful cottages. There’s tons for all to do here – from chasing for chameleons to hikes up the many mountains and lakes.