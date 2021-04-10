Great escapes in the zoned counties despite the pandemic

Flamingoes at Lake Elementaita Photo | Pool

By  Rupi Mangat

If you are in the four zoned counties Nairobi, Kiambu, Kajiado, Machakos and Nakuru, you may be wondering where to go to ease the tension.  Because let’s face it, we all need some fresh air in this trying times. 

