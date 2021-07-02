Great coffee, perfect ambience at Tomoca

I was looking for a cafe with strong WiFi, good ambience that I could wallow in all day, conveniently located in Westlands and with affordable food, and I got it. The all-day coffee and pastries offer at Sh350 is a huge draw! Tomoca Cafe is right across Sarit Centre, and there were already several people working away on their laptops when I got there.

As you walk in, two life-sized lion sculptures on either side of a staircase welcome you. Wait staff greet you with a smile and show you to your seat. It has high ceilings and large floor-to-ceiling windows allowing in ample light. Art by Siralie-hangs throughout the room – she hosts a paint and sip affair at Tomoca every month. On one wall is a mural by Bankslave depicting marathoners Eliud Kipchoge and Ethiopia’s Haile Gebrselassie, showing the marriage of the two cultures as this beloved Ethiopian coffee chain finds a home in Nairobi. On another wall are a series of canvas art retelling the story of how coffee was discovered in Ethiopia by a herder and his goats.

The menu is very affordable, and nothing on it is over Sh700. To top it off, there are several enticing offers throughout the week: Get two large milkshakes at Sh520, buy one get one free panini on Wednesday, same with mocktails on Thursday. If you can, drop by on Wednesday because the paninis (the best sellers and also the priciest items on the menu at Sh700) out of this world. I had a chicken salami panini which also had tomato, lettuce and a delicious dressing, and the portion was so generous that I had to take one half home. For my second milkshake on the offer, I got an espresso. Having eaten myself into a food coma, it’s all I could do not to pass out on the comfortable red sofa (these, and other pieces of furniture and art in the space can be purchased from the showroom upstairs).