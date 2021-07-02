Great coffee, perfect ambience at Tomoca

Photo credit: Pool

By  Zawadi Manjane

What you need to know:

  • The brand supports women, who make up 70 per cent of their staff.


  • They also support a lot of local women-owned fashion brands whose work is regularly showcased at the cafe.

I was looking for a cafe with strong WiFi, good ambience that I could wallow in all day, conveniently located in Westlands and with affordable food, and I got it. The all-day coffee and pastries offer at Sh350 is a huge draw! Tomoca Cafe is right across Sarit Centre, and there were already several people working away on their laptops when I got there.

