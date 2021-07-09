Graphics designer turned entrepreneur making waves in the arts industry

38-year-old Lulu Kitololo describes herself as a creative person with two main jobs: Mum to four-year-old Laoleko, and running a creative studio.

“In university, I studied Communication Design with a focus on Advertising Art. I worked in the advertising industry for a short while before going back to school to pursue a Master’s degree in African Studies. Thereafter, I worked as a graphics designer in a communications agency for three and a half years.”

In 2009, Lulu left to become a freelance designer and in 2010, she started Asilia— a creative agency, with a friend. She went solo in 2015 and launched Lulu Kitololo Studio.

Her studio, and work as a creative director, illustrator, graphic designer and personal branding coach covers three main areas – Producing a line of stationery, gifts and home decor items, selling her vibrant, hand-drawn illustrations which are mostly inspired by nature and cultures from around the world but especially Africa, and offering learning programmes for creatives who want to establish sustainable businesses around their work.

“First, we offered the Soulful Branding Challenge- an online course that offered creatives the inspiration, tools and platform to actualise their ideas. Last year, we ran a membership drive called Free to Create, whose next edition will be launched later this year.”

In the meantime, Lulu offers Foundations for Freedom, a free email course to help participants take themselves and their creativity more seriously. Those willing to learn more can join her mailing list for weekly inspiration, resources and opportunities to improve their businesses.”

“Incidentally, this email course was inspired by our most popular Instagram post in 2020, which referenced a blog post I wrote titled “Nine signs you’re not taking yourself seriously.” Most of Lulu’s clients work in women’s and human rights advocacy, and in the creative arts.

Her studio has served a variety of clients around the world, including the African Union, The Association for Women’s Rights in Development (AWID), BBC, Brighton Museum and Art Gallery (UK), Deutsche Welle’s DW Akademie, Facebook and many more.

At around the same time she started her first business in 2009, Lulu created her blog, Afri-love, and the two projects continue to complement each other.

“I started blogging as a means of empowering content creators in Africa and the diaspora to create the businesses and lives they want.”

She says, “As a self-taught entrepreneur, the first few years of business were really tough, but I really enjoy learning, so I have been adapting and improving as I go.”

She says she draws her inspiration from her father, Paul Kitololo, who has always been a maverick businessman with a knack for the creative world.

“Creative entrepreneurs like Justina Blakeney, Anna Bond and Lisa Congdon, and others like Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Wangechi Mutu and Yvonne Vera whose works are beautiful, challenging and rooted in their experiences as African women, also inspire me greatly.”

One of the things Lulu loves most about her work is that it hardly ever gets boring. Every day, there are different projects to work on.

“I like doing strategic work, content creation and concept development in the mornings, right after my meditation and journaling hour. I work on this mostly at home, before I take my son to school.

“I then head to my working spot for the day. Sometimes that is at our studio in Lavington, sometimes at my dad’s house (if my son is at home for the afternoon), or just at home.”

She tries to maintain total concentration in the mornings, so she won’t take meetings and all notifications will be off. If she’s not at the studio, she can be found practising yoga or other light exercises in the early afternoon before getting back to work.

“After lunch, I usually check in with my team, review work, delegate and attend meetings. I try to limit meeting days to only two days a week as they take a lot out of me and also reduce the amount of time I have to engage in the actual work.

“These days, I try not to work after 5pm. Evenings are dedicated to my son and I squeeze in a little bit of me-time before bed,” she adds.

Holding a leadership role, like Lulu, is almost synonymous with receiving tonnes of emails and feedback from different sources, and she admits that this sometimes weighs her down.

“It is one of my biggest challenges. I’ve made a deliberate decision to avoid pressuring myself by checking my mail box daily. I have an email auto responder, and have hired a virtual assistant whose main responsibility is to manage my email inbox.

“Additionally, I limit my availability for meetings, and wake up early. The latter has been a game changer as it allows me time to reflect and engage in practices that ground me, reduce stress and allow for even more creativity.

For someone younger and looking to get into a role like hers, Lulu says, “Follow your bliss.”

“I keep coming across this phrase and it is pertinent in so many respects. As a creative, finding your own unique voice is crucial. Embrace your curiosities, experiment and do what feels good to you. Don’t just follow trends blindly, imitate thers or seek fame and fortune.

“To get clarity regarding your life’s purpose, establish your brand and polish it, communicate clearly, then establish a community that supports your work. And developing your personal leadership skills, including good time management and proper goal setting, is central to all this.

All in all, what makes it all worthy for Lulu?