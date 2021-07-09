Graphics designer turned entrepreneur making waves in the arts industry

Photo credit: Pool

By  Karen Muriuki

What you need to know:

  • Lulu tries to maintain total concentration in the mornings, so she won’t take meetings and all notifications will be off.


  • If she’s not at the studio, she can be found practising yoga or other light exercises in the early afternoon before getting back to work.

38-year-old Lulu Kitololo describes herself as a creative person with two main jobs: Mum to four-year-old Laoleko, and running a creative studio.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.