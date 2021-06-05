Good girls don’t drink

By  Abigail Arunga

Writer

What you need to know:

  • When my pal was offered a drink, her boyfriend interceded, saying ‘no, she’s fine. Good girls don’t drink.’
  • The room was silent for a beat, because obviously, there were other women drinking, which meant that, clearly this boyfriend was saying these girls were  ‘bad’ ones

I was having a wee dram of whisky the other day with some friends on a balmy afternoon. The women present decided that they wanted to switch to wine. Not all of the women present were drinking, and so the host assumed that perhaps it was because the whisky was a bit harsh (we all have our preferences). When we switched to wine, the host then politely asked if one of the women who was not drinking would like a glass. Her boyfriend quickly interceded, saying ‘no, she’s fine. Good girls don’t drink.’

