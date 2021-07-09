Going on a staycation? Try these meal kits from ‘Cooked’ 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Zawadi Manjane

What you need to know:

  • The Thai stir fry came with noodles which took all of four minutes to prepare.


  • The instructions indicated adding oil, which we had forgotten to pack, so we just cooked the chicken and stir fry on a hot pan and it still worked out great.


  • All served together, it looked like it had been prepared by a trained chef.

I had an out-of-town trip coming up and decided to check out a company I had discovered through Instagram. Their concept seemed interesting: Cooked offers you ready-to-cook meal kits, and they prepare all the ingredients for you. Meats are marinated and the vegetables pre-chopped. Simple recipes are listed at the back of the packaging, and cooking should take you less than 15 minutes. For an adventurous trip for two at an Airbnb, the last thing I wanted to do was spend hours in the kitchen chopping things up or thawing frozen chicken. It seemed convenient, so I decided to try it out. 

