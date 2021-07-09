Going on a staycation? Try these meal kits from ‘Cooked’ 

I had an out-of-town trip coming up and decided to check out a company I had discovered through Instagram. Their concept seemed interesting: Cooked offers you ready-to-cook meal kits, and they prepare all the ingredients for you. Meats are marinated and the vegetables pre-chopped. Simple recipes are listed at the back of the packaging, and cooking should take you less than 15 minutes. For an adventurous trip for two at an Airbnb, the last thing I wanted to do was spend hours in the kitchen chopping things up or thawing frozen chicken. It seemed convenient, so I decided to try it out.

I got two meal kits: The Cajun chicken and the Thai Vegetable stir fry. The kits were delivered in a neatly packed box and it must have taken us about two hours to get to our destination from Nairobi, and while we didn’t transport them in a cooler, I was pleasantly surprised that the food was actually still cold in the box because of the gel ice pack used. We transferred it to the fridge and kept it there until it was time to cook.

The packaging sticker indicated that each kit was meant for two, but we decided to cook them all at once. The Cajun chicken comes with mixed peppers and onions, and you’re advised to have it with whatever you would have as a side dish in your home kitchen, whether rice or pasta. The Thai stir fry came with noodles which took all of four minutes to prepare. The instructions indicated adding oil, which we had forgotten to pack, so we just cooked the chicken and stir fry on a hot pan and it still worked out great. All served together, it looked like it had been prepared by a trained chef. There was actually enough food for two in each kit, and we therefore had leftovers which we ate the next morning.