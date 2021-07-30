Letoya Johnstone, Fashion Stylist and HIV Counselor

Book Club:Girls and Books

Reading: YouthCan by Lizz Ntonjira

My relationship with books started in adulthood. It was my way of coping with bullying. I found reading to be therapeutic. I started the book club last year with two of my friends. We pick one book, read a chapter at a time then discuss and share knowledge. After that we figure out how relatable the characters and plots are to the issues we face today. I prefer inspirational books and those centred on leadership.

In the book club, we try to select books written by both local and international authors. That way, we are able to better understand what is happening not only in our country but also beyond our borders. The more you learn, the more you are able to question things.