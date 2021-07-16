My story begins with my father. He was a professor, and I grew up surrounded by the many books that he used to prepare his lessons, or read for leisure. The reading habit rubbed off on me. If I wasn’t in school, I would always be found reading a book or narrating a story regarding a particular character.

Four years ago, together with three of my friends, I started a book club. We call it the Girlies Book Club. Our aim is to broaden our thinking as we discuss the various titles we’ve interacted with, to learn from each other and also for accountability purposes. Our association makes us obliged to read something every month. To select the book of the month, we use a rotating schedule. For instance, if I select a title in January, someone else will choose one in February and so on. We lean more towards African authors, but we are open to other genres. We are currently reading The Devil That Danced on the Water by Aminatta Forna. The book is centered on Aminata's search for the truth about her father's fate after he was picked up from their home by members of the secret police.