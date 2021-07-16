Girlies book club

Photo credit: Pool

By  LILYS NJERU

What you need to know:

  • We are currently reading The Devil That Danced on the Water by Aminatta Forna.


  • The book is centered on Aminata's search for the truth about her father's fate after he was picked up from their home by members of the secret police.

Name: Pamela Chemeli
Book Club: Girlies book club 
Book: The Devil That Danced on the Water by Aminatta Forna

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.