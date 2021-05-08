Generous portions and reasonable prices make Daily Delights a must-try

Mutton Fry and Biryani at Daily Delights restaurant Photo | Maryanne Owiti


By  MARYANNE OWITI

What you need to know:

  • Enjoy Ramadhan Iftar specials of a rice dish, samosa, spring roll and bhajia
  • The portion size is very generous– the single iftar package can feed two
  • Unlike most reviews, I do not think the chicken biryani is excellent. I’ve had better

Daily Delights Cafe is located at Argwings Arcade on Argwings Kodhek road in Hurlingham and specialises in Swahili Cuisine but also offers decadent milkshakes. The menu is simple, pared down to a handful of dishes and I kind of like the confidence that conveys.
Currently, Daily Delights has Ramadhan Iftar specials of a rice dish (biryani, pilau, or mutton fry with rice), samosa, spring roll, bhajia, juice, and dates in single (Sh550), jumbo (Sh1,900) and family (Sh2,500) packages. It’s easy to splurge with such attractive pricing, so I order the biryani and mutton fry rice single packages.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.