

The Ramadhan Iftar specials aren’t available on UberEats, so I order through their Instagram page where I saw the advertisement for the special. It is a very pleasant experience. Even though the platform is a social media one, the interaction is professional. I get an immediate confirmation that my payment is received and instructions that my order will be delivered between 5:30pm and 6pm. And it is. The packaging isn’t Instagram worthy, just plastic containers wrapped in cling film but it is still impressive how the juice, packed in a plastic cup, didn’t spill.

The beef samosas and chicken spring rolls are fantastic and this is when I ate them cold. I can only imagine how much better they would have been if I was patient enough to warm them. Both have a beautiful golden colour and a delightful crunch. They aren’t oily either. The flavours are distinct and complimentary to the different meats, but my favorite is the spring roll. Without a doubt, they are the best spring rolls I’ve had. The bhajias aren’t the potato kind. I believe these are made with chick peas but delicious all the same. The mutton fry is goat and very good. The meat is tender and flavourful. It would have been even better with a kick of spice, maybe a sauce, if not in the meat itself. Unlike most reviews, I do not think the chicken biryani is excellent. I’ve had better. I can allow for regional variations but this chicken biryani is just okay, dare I say even bland. It doesn’t have the aroma or flavour I associate with biryani. I didn’t get any dates.

The portion size is very generous– the single iftar package can feed two. It’s like visiting a favorite aunty who means to feed you and after a day of fasting it is really appreciated. Generous portions and reasonable prices make Daily Delights a must-try.