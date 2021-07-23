Gaslighting: Stay alert to perpetrators’ veiled ploys

Photo credit: Pool

By  Nancy Waithera

What you need to know:

  • Dr Susan Gitau says that watching a friend or relative stay in an abusive relationship is never easy, and trying to help them leave is also fraught with difficulty.


  • “Chances are high that you may know someone who is experiencing abuse behind closed doors. Listen and try to understand, and take care not to blame them," she says.

Am I crazy? This is a question most people who’ve experienced gaslighting end up asking themselves, and that is the primary goal of the gaslighter. Introducing doubt.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.