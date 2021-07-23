Gaslighting: Stay alert to perpetrators’ veiled ploys

Am I crazy? This is a question most people who’ve experienced gaslighting end up asking themselves, and that is the primary goal of the gaslighter. Introducing doubt.

“Gaslighting is a form of coercive control or emotional abuse where the perpetrator strives to convince the victim that he or she is going crazy. This is intended to damage the victim’s trust in herself, her sanity, and even her perception, making her totally dependent on the perpetrator, “explains Dr Susan Gitau, a counselling psychologist and a lecturer at Africa Nazarene University.

Joan Wahu, 38, knows this very well. At the beginning, her relationship with the man she stayed married to for four short years was lovely. He was charming and passionate.

“As soon as I delivered my son who is now 11, my late husband, who died in 2012, changed. Till now, I have never mourned his death as he gave me a bitter taste of love which turned to hate. He started drinking a lot and did not want to be questioned.

Any time I confronted him about his coming home late, he would blame me and say that I was insecure, paranoid, and exhibiting signs of postpartum depression,” she recalls.

Joan was angry. She thought was that the man was not good enough for her. However, as the pattern of emotional abuse went on, she found herself agreeing with him and eventually concluded that perhaps her husband was right and she was overreacting. The Gaslighting was so severe that Joan felt like she did something to push her husband to change negatively.

“I was walking on egg shells. He was the same person I had married, but any conversation with him would quickly turn into war. He started having multiple affairs and whenever I confronted him, he would blame me and give me the silent treatment. This affected my self-worth so much that I started doubting my memory, my perception, and even my sanity, yet I had concrete evidence of his cheating,” she says.

Often, Joan’s husband accused her of being too emot

onal, and she became really frustrated as a result.

“He was a charming manipulator and convincing liar. Whenever I expressed my concerns about his cheating, he would tell me that I was nagging him, and that I should work on my self-esteem. Then he became violent. Instead of challenging his deteriorating behaviour, I began questioning myself.

“I recall hearing him talking on the phone with different women, planning to meet them and sometimes exchanging nude photos. No matter how politely I approached him, he would tell me that what I saw and heard never happened. As a result, I began questioning my own judgement. Little by little, I got into depression and even started having hair loss. In fact, to date, my hair has never fully grown back,” says Joan.

She knew something was terribly wrong, but Joan couldn’t quite put a finger on it. She opted to cover her husband’s mistakes. His manipulative behaviours went on until the day he died on August 4, 2012.

“On the day he got involved in an accident, July 29, 2012, we were to have dinner but he changed his mind and said that he needed to spend time with his friends. We had a heated argument where he complained that I never allowed him time to see his friends. I remember apologising profusely before letting him go, only to be called at 3am by one of his close friends. He asked me to rush to Kenyatta National Hospital where he was admitted. When I arrived at the hospital, his friend informed me that my husband had a woman in his car, but luckily, she escaped with minor injuries. I felt betrayed but it was too late and there was nothing I could do. He had severe brain injury and went into a coma immediately he got to the hospital. He underwent brain surgery two days later and passed on in the early hours of August 4,” Joan recalls.

She admits that she still feels bitter with her husband for not playing his role as a husband effectively. She hopes that with time, she will let the pain go. She is grateful for her family who continue to support her fully.

“Family is everything to me. They supported me till the end. I faced so much rejection from my husband’s family to an extent where they refused to recognise my son and I. For two years, they made my life a living hell. Eventually, I had to move from our house as I could not live with my husband's memories. I never mourned the man. It’s almost like I was never married to him. I regret having allowed myself to go through such intense emotional torture. I would advise those in such abusive relationships to run for their lives before it is too late,” she concludes.

Dr Susan Gitau says that watching a friend or relative stay in an abusive relationship is never easy, and trying to help them leave is also fraught with difficulty. “Chances are high that you may know someone who is experiencing abuse behind closed doors. Listen and try to understand, and take care not to blame them. Give them time to express themselves, but don’t push for too much detail. Allow the conversation to move at its own pace.

Recognise that emotional abuse can be frightening and difficult for anyone,” she poses.

Dr Susan says that it is important to support the victim to make their own informed decision instead of just telling them to leave the relationship, since in most cases, they may not be ready to do that.

“Let your loved one know that you fully understand what they are going through and offer information about gaslighting and emotional abuse. Let the person know that you will do whatever you can to get them to a healthier emotional and physical space. To end the abuse, the victim can keep records of her experiences and try to stay connected with family and friends who know what is going on. Once the victim decides to end the relationship, there is need to cut off all contact, including blocking phone numbers, emails, and social media accounts as the gaslighter may try to plead for forgiveness so that she can return and continue controlling the victim.