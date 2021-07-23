Fun at the purple tea farm in Gatura Greens

Our group was looking for something new that we could do somewhere close to Nairobi. For the day trip, we settled on a tour of the first purple tea farm in Kenya, Gatura Greens. It sounded exciting because of the promise of a little something for everybody in the group: Scenic tea farms for the photographers and Instagramers among us, a hike to a waterfall through an indigenous forest for the adventure enthusiasts, fresh local cuisine for the foodies – which so happened to be all of us – and, of course, the chance to learn more about tea.

Gatura Greens is a family-run farm located in Murang’a County spanning 10 acres. When we arrived, we had a quick breakfast while being briefed about purple tea grown in the country as well as around the world. This was done by Robert Gachie Karanja, whose father introduced him to the trade. We then toured the farm on foot, which was particularly helpful as we got to learn about this unorthodox brand of tea while touching and looking at it.

We were shown how it is plucked, and we took this opportunity to take some pictures. We then carried our leaves back to the garden where we were shown how to process it the right way. To do this, we placed a deep gauge karai over a hot jiko, as was done traditionally. We were shown how to roast the leaves until they dried to around 35 degrees moisture content, then we transferred them to a table for them to cool down before we could begin the kneading and squeezing. Apparently, the kneading helps bring out the juices so that the consumer can taste the medley of flavours. The leaves were then taken back to the pan for further drying.

This is how tea was domestically made, long ago before the advent of machines. As a guest, you will find the process fun and even fascinating, as you get to do the actual roasting and rolling. We then attended a tea ceremony where we got to taste the different varieties of orthodox tea that they process. These include black, oolong, yellow, purple tips, silver tips and more. Described as “the champagne of tea”, 100g of golden tips goes for Sh1,400, and when I posted a photo to a WhatsApp group asking members to guess what the liquid in my cup was, most thought it was gin.

Green tea and purple tea come from the same botanical family Camellia Sinensis. The purple bush contains anthocyanin which is a super-antioxidant that kills cancer cells, brings down cholesterol, aids in weight loss, regulates sugar levels and is therefore ideal for diabetics, good for the skin and eyes, and more. For farmers, Robert explained, there are immense benefits to growing it as its returns are high. Tea ranks high in the list of Kenyan exports, and the cash crop can grow for up to 80 years and isn’t too difficult to maintain.

After the tea tasting session, we sat down for a three-course buffet lunch that incorporated an array of Kenyan foods – mukimo, chapati, boiled maize, chicken stew, beef, fried rice, vegetables and more. There was a cocktail station, a tea station, and plenty of desert to go around. Chocolate sponge cake and fruits were in plenty.

After the heavy meal, we lounged in the garden for over half an hour listening to music and chatting, then decided to go hiking. We walked through a bamboo and indigenous tree forest, past natural springs, along River Kimakia, and then out to the thundering Kiritu Falls where the water was jetting over the rocks with such force that the spray hitting us felt like rain. We were drenched in no time. Had it not been cold, we could have swam at the base of the waterfall. The walk back is moderately steep, but when we got back to the garden, there was more tea and cake to be enjoyed.

The farm tour costs Sh3,500 per person for adults, Sh1,750 for kids below age 12, and free for kids below five. There are 42 slots for camping at Sh1,000 if you bring your own tents, and six rooms in the main house at Sh3,000 per person.