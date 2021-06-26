From serving tea to the helm of private sector in Kenya

Flora Mutahi, an entrepreneur and the first woman chair of the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA). PHOTO|POOL

By  Simon Mburu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Flora Mutahi, the founder of Melvin's tea saw a gap in the tea industry and decided to build a tea company from the ground up. Today, she is the chair of the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA)

In May 2021, Flora Mutahi made history when she was named as the first woman board chair at the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA). Ms. Mutahi was unveiled as the new leader during KEPSA's virtual 17th Annual General Meeting.

