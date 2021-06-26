From serving tea to the helm of private sector in Kenya

In May 2021, Flora Mutahi made history when she was named as the first woman board chair at the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA). Ms. Mutahi was unveiled as the new leader during KEPSA's virtual 17th Annual General Meeting.

Flora's appointment to the top position in Kenya's private sector is the culmination of her many years of hard work in entrepreneurship which began in 1995. Then, she shelved her auditing career and ventured into business.

Ironically, while growing up, she never saw herself wearing the hat of an entrepreneur. "I wanted to be an air hostess. I admired the frequent traveling that's synonymous with the career," says the mother of two. Her parents were, however, against the air hostess idea.

"You are very good in mathematics. You should pursue accounting," they would often tell me. I took it up to degree level and further enrolled in many professional courses.

Although she was good at accounting, Flora admits that her heart was not into the profession, and as a result, she skipped many classes and recalls the then director of Accountancy at Strathmore University urging her to do some introspection and decide whether she wanted to be an accountant or an entrepreneur.

This began to hit her while she worked for an audit firm in 1994. "I had worked for the firm for nine months. My job involved auditing manufacturing companies and I spent most of my days at manufacturers' businesses.

The interesting bit is that I was so interested in the manufacturing process that I would spend my lunch breaks learning the skills. After nine months, I took the risk and quit my job," she offers.

Her entry into the murky waters of business was a small salt business. "I had gone to dinner one evening when I noticed that the salt was wet and sticky. This triggered the idea of launching free-flowing salt which I began producing the following year," says Flora.

Shortly after kick-starting the business, challenges in production started mounting. "I realised that a tonne of salt cost as high as Sh10,800 and I knew that this was not going to make me money because production costs were very high." She abandoned this venture and started the search for a new business idea. Then a light bulb moment happened.

"One particular morning, I thought about my tea-making process. I had the habit of grating ginger into my tea. Whenever there was none in the house, I would go out and buy some before taking my tea. I began to see this as a gap in the market," she says.

The stars began to align for Flora when a 19 years' monopoly in tea packing was terminated with the introduction of multiple tea packers. She immediately signed up to be a tea packer with the East Africa Tea Trade Association. The tea industry was not only very competitive but it was a haven for cartels and it was also a male-dominated sector. But I was not going to be intimidated. I had been born into a family where everyone was treated equally when it came to household chores. I had been raised to know that there were no jobs for boys or girls," she says.

In late 1995, Flora launched Melvin's Tangawizi (Ginger) Tea. She followed this brand with Melvin's Premium (Black) Tea in 1996. "My unique value proposition was not only in flavoured tea, but a product with all-natural, freshly ground spices and herbs, and fruit infusions, without artificial preservatives or flavourings," she says.

Like most budding entrepreneurs, her greatest struggle was cash flow. "I had to take multiple loans with the help of my mother who at one time, had to provide me with the money required to qualify for a loan I intended to apply," she says.

Besides money, she had zero business management and marketing skills which were hurting her business. In addition, hers was an innovative product that the market was not ready for. "I had to quickly figure out how to address my shortcomings. I decided to seek advice and mentorship from veterans in the manufacturing and marketing business. I also went to the Kabete Campus of Food Technology to learn more about food technology and processing," she says. Her mother, who was a seasoned entrepreneur, was one of her business mentors. "I also invested heavily in door-to-door marketing," she offers.

Fast forward, Flora's business has grown from a solo-operated business to one that employs more than 120. "We are now an international brand with presence in the East African region and I am working to see the business scale up and take advantage of opportunities in other countries," says Flora. Her products are also available in the majority of prominent hotels and eateries in Kenya such as the Hilton, Artecaffe, Simbisa, and Karen Golf Club. She also runs a sister tea house known as Melvin's Tea House that serves natural tea.

In her new role at KEPSA, Flora whose hobbies are playing golf and supporting women's businesses says that she will be seeking to deepen linkages with micro, small and medium enterprises, and the youth. "I will also be looking to intensify regional and continental economic diplomacy, strengthen our sector boards, and achieve collaboration with our stakeholders for a conducive and enabling business environment that will be both progressive and sustainable," she says.





Flora's business advice

Be creative and innovative. Today's consumer is sophisticated, discerning, and demanding. Don't follow the crowd. Start your own unique product based on the gaps in the market.

Be agile in responding to the evolving business environment. Know how to keep up with the latest trends and adapt these trends into your business.

Be resilient. You must stay the course if you want a bumper harvest. This is not easy, especially when competition keeps evolving. But in the end, the results will be very fulfilling.

mburusymonn@gmail.com