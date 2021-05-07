From cooking as a hobby to running online food outlet

Vanessa Bwibo, 25, studied economics and statistics at the University of Nairobi, then got a job in finance but resigned after four months to start her own company – Bwibo Dishes – after gaining an audience on Twitter and leveraging the social media platform to get orders. What started as a home-based food business has now grown to include Bwibo Sauces and Bwibo Juice.

“I started cooking and sharing the process on social media as a hobby while looking for another job. I would share my own recipes and encourage people to try following them in their own homes. The feedback was good,” she says. “ At one point, a neighbour ordered a meal they had seen me make online, then shared with another and one thing led to another.”

Realising that she could actually sell food to people, she started a purely online business using social media as her main form of marketing. On October 25 2018, she announced that she was venturing into cooking, shared a menu and urged people to make orders, then came the flood of enquiries.

“I had budgeted for five clients on my first day, and 45 people ended up ordering! If I didn’t give up on that day, I don’t think I will ever give up on myself and this business because everything went left on day one. I didn’t know how to cook for even nine people, and now I had to manage 45 orders. Cooking for a big group was overwhelming, and that day was very chaotic. I almost quit, but my mum talked me through it,” she says.

That first tweet has since been liked by 2,700 people, and retweeted 2,400 times.

“I would not have been here if it wasn’t for Twitter and Instagram. The support I get from the family I have online is quite humbling. I have never paid influencers but I did send food to two of them to help spread word about the business. I believe that what boosts my pages is how I portray my work online. I really love food photography and good photos are the first step to attracting customers online, especially for a food based business. It helps you stand out from the competition.”

Getting positive reviews has also helped as her clients continue to post dishes ordered from her pages and even tag her. This ensures that she’s getting referred to anyone who follows the said clients, and this has proved to be a priceless marketing strategy.

A lot of people started home-based food businesses to make money during the first lockdown in 2020, but Bwibo Dishes had been operating long before that. Still, it was in that period that the business really grew. “I completely changed my business strategy at the beginning of 2020 and feared that the pandemic would make things worse, but I was very surprised that we got our highest sales in that period. We’ve retained a lot of those customers, and the business has continued to grow.”

They specialise in comfort food with staples being chicken, beef, pork, loaded fries and a variety of burgers. Their nyama platters are popular as well, and options include nyama, ribs or potato platters, and they’re perfect for sharing. She has since added cold-pressed juices such as pineapple-ginger-mint, passion-orange, lime-ginger and beetroot-mango. A recent addition to their offerings is sauces; white sauce, bbq and peri-peri. The plan is to expand and grow into a franchise in future .

Burgers, chicken nuggets and fries from Bwibo Dishes. PHOTO|POOL





“Most of my clients are young people .With the food I cook, it’s not easy to get the elderly eating cheese and fries, but kids and young people really love that. We deal with a lot of catering services too so that’s when we cook a variety of meals that’s consumed by a bigger demographic. With gender, it’s very balanced,” she says.

Ordering some of their dishes, it’s hard to fathom that five years ago, Vanessa did not even know how to cook. “It’s true!” she insists. “ I could only make tea! My business is driven by passion; it’s a start up that began with a vague dream. Through this dream, I have found my role in life. I have since realised that this is God-given talent. I’m driven by wanting to bring people together to share and enjoy my meals. I love interacting with my clients and it goes beyond business. I believe that you can spread love through food, and the satisfaction you get by making someone happy is unmatched.”

This wasn’t her first foray into business, as she started off selling popcorn in her neighbourhood, mostly to kids leaving school in the afternoon. To start Bwibo Dishes, she used some of the profit from her business, as well as capital from her parents who had been supportive. Her total start up cost was Sh20,000.



“Running an online food delivery service has its challenges, like food getting to the client when cold because of the travel distance and getting a trustworthy rider. With food, everyone has their preferences and opinions and it’s therefore very hard to please everyone – you learn to deal with the inevitable negative criticism. Dealing with the government if you’re trying to expand is another challenge and can be expensive as well. My degree helps when it comes to financing and budgeting ... glad to know it didn’t go to waste.”



For any young women looking to venture into the food business, she advises, “Just do it. It seems like simple advise, but looking back, there is no formula to this business or any other one for that matter. If you have fear and doubt, yes things happen along the way, but that’s how you learn. I would really encourage you to “just do it”. It doesn’t matter what’s going on around you...if you strongly believe in who you are and in your potential, go ahead and chase those dreams.”

