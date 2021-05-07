From cooking as a hobby to running online food outlet

Vanessa Bwibo, 25 is the Owner and Founder of Bwibo Dishes, Bwibo sauces and Bwibo juice. PHOTOS|POOL

By  Wendy Watta

What you need to know:

  • At first Vanessa Bwibo, 25, only knew how to cook tea, today she owns an online food business through which she sells dishes, sauces and juices.
  • She started a purely online business using social media as her main form of marketing. “I would not have been here if it wasn’t for Twitter and Instagram.”
  • My degree helps when it comes to financing and budgeting ... glad to know it didn’t go to waste

Vanessa Bwibo, 25, studied economics and statistics at the University of Nairobi, then got a job in finance but resigned after four months to start her own company – Bwibo Dishes – after gaining an audience on Twitter and leveraging the social media platform to get orders. What started as a home-based food business has now grown to include Bwibo Sauces and Bwibo Juice.

