From an abusive marriage to being Nairobi's queen of chapati

Many people in Nairobi, are addicted to her chapatis. But what many don't know is the story behind the tasty chapatis in their package with every dispatch from Jacqueline Watahi's kitchen in Donholm estate, Nairobi.

Popularly known by her customers and the Kenyan Twitter community as the 'Chapati mistress', Watahi's dabble in the chapati-making business began purely by a fluke.

"To tell you the truth I did not take time out to mull over what career I wanted to get into and decide mine would be making chapati. No. I found myself in my kitchen after an abrupt separation with my husband of eight years," narrates Watahi, as we talk in her tiny kitchen in Donholm. She is busy rolling a ball of dough when we interrupt her busy day.

It is Saturday, one of her busiest days of the week, and she has been up since 2 am weighing, mixing, kneading, rolling, greasing, and turning over the flat African bread on two hot pans. We find her making her umpteenth batch.

"If anyone told me a year or two ago that I would be doing this I wouldn't have believed them," she notes as she wraps another batch ready for pickup. At the corner of the countertop—which makes for her workstation—waiting under a huge plastic food wrap, several mounds of dough await her attention—all separate orders.

And right here in her tiny one-foot by four feet kitchen, she has defied convention to become one of Nairobi's most talked about chapati chefs. Other than chapati she makes mandazi and samosas on order.

"People assume I have a whole restaurant going on," chuckles the 29-year-old mother of two.

Jacqueline Watahi.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat

When she started, Watahi planned to set up a makeshift chapati kiosk kitchen. But then she did not have the capital to build such a structure and buy a jiko. "I just had Sh430 which I used to buy the ingredients I needed for a few chapatis that I decided to test the waters with. I made 34 chapatis in my kitchen, took some pictures using my phone, and uploaded them on Twitter, then I went hawking at the Kayole corner market near where I lived then."

She sold each chapati at Sh15. "I sold them to about four people and my container was empty. From the reception of those who bought and tasted the chapatis in my presence, I realised that people loved them. And there I had my answer. I was going to make this my livelihood."

But then when she returned to her house and bought some bundles for her phone she was greeted with a shocking amount of admiration. "I was stunned by the number of likes on my pictures. People had left comments asking whether I deliver the chapatis. There were three DMs too. One from Kasarani, another from Westlands and one from 87-Kinoo and that is how this idea was birthed."

She executed the orders and posted those pictures on Twitter as well— a business tool she has exploited since. "Every time I've posted pictures of my chapatis on Twitter the response has always been overwhelming. And the orders just keep coming. I still serve the customers from that initial post to date."

She has expanded her business by constantly updating her Twitter timeline with pictures of her chapatis. On her Twitter, over 90 percent of her updates are chapati-related. She has since changed her handle name to 'Chapati mistress'.

Jacqueline Watahi. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat

She has 22,000 followers on Twitter. She says, "Twitter has been very pivotal as far as the customer base is concerned. These are all fans of my chapatis. There's nothing else I post on my timeline. I'm not popular. It's God knowing that I came into it holding nothing and I had no other option. The thing that nagged my mind most about separating with my husband was how I'd bring my kids up with no job."

"For someone like me who has always felt like I've been faced with resistance and rejection most of my life, this positive feedback reminded me that there's something in me worth giving to the world. Plus, being in this kitchen has not only kept my hands full, and mind off a past that's behind me now, it has also given me and my children a somewhat comfortable life that I'd never pictured at the point when I loaded my belongings onto a mkokoteni and left my marital home," she recalls.

Watahi got married young and was a housewife. But then in August 2019, she had to leave her husband as a result of perpetual physical and emotional abuse. The most pressing need was on how she was going to cater to her children.

Having come from a poor background and not been able to go to college, she says, "When I left I had never done anything to earn money other than earlier stints as a house help. But now here I was with two kids minus the breadwinner we'd always looked up to for everything. My husband had never allowed me to get a job even though I'd tried to multiple times. He always asked me why I wanted to work yet he provided everything," she discloses. "Initially I stayed with him because he did say many times that I wouldn't survive without him. Until it got to a point where I began to believe it...I mean I'd never really had a meaningful job. I started this with no other hope."

Now she makes not less than Sh30,000 in profit monthly. She sells plain chapatis at Sh30 each and the others which include dhania, carrot, butternut, and brown chapatis are Sh35 each.

Her business has grown beyond her wildest imagination with requests from her regular customers to make them snacks including mandazi and samosas. She has also gotten orders from returning Kenyan expatriates who want their chapatis frozen to take back abroad.

During the first Covid-19 lockdown, Watahi who had traveled upcountry and been locked up there found herself making chapatis from Murangá and sending them to Nairobi for customers after they implored her to do so. But she says she has set aside Sundays for her kids.

On very busy days Watahi, who now has two employees, has found herself making up to 200 chapatis. And she notes, "I do love a good challenge. So I would like someone to come to me one day and say I want 500chapatis for my wedding."

"This is not to say that what I do is easy," she adds, "but I don't find it to be tedious because I do it with so much pride because I know how far this has brought me. It comes from deep inside. I love seeing and eating nicely done chapatis. And I want others to experience that."

"I tell my customers this is their home of customised chapatis. I can make whatever they want as long as possible. For me it is all about the customer, chapatis can be customised into whatever you want... if you want onions in your chapatis or even meat ...I'll do it. It is just the price that changes."

She is currently experimenting with gluten-free flour. "I have would-be clients who say they're allergic to gluten and I'm trying to get a solution for that. I tried sweet potato flour and it did not work-it couldn't bind.

If you want to learn how to make chapatis as good as Watahi's she says you're welcome to book a session with her for a fee.