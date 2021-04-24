From an abusive marriage to being Nairobi's queen of chapati

Jacqueline Watahi, 29, also known as the Chapati Mistress.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat

What you need to know:

  • At one time, Jacqueline Watahi, 29, was almost homeless
  • Her marriage had failed, she had no professional skills, and her two children required daily upkeep
  • Her fortune turned when one morning she posted images of her chapatis online
  • Today, the woman now known as Chapati Mistress, delivers her chapati far and wide, while giving paid lessons

Many people in Nairobi, are addicted to her chapatis. But what many don't know is the story behind the tasty chapatis in their package with every dispatch from Jacqueline Watahi's kitchen in Donholm estate, Nairobi.

