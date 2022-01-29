For the thrill of the affair: Why married people are cheating with each other

Why married people are cheating with each other. Photo | Photosearch

By  SAM MUBEA

What you need to know:

 “Ours is an affair of convenience. We can never quit our marriages to be with one another,”

“They already have someone taking care of them at home, but there is a missing ingredient that will tip them over.



For a long time, infidelity in marriage was seen through the lens of a partner who cheats with an unmarried individual. This trend seems to be changing. In many affairs within marriages today, partners are going for individuals who are equally married while deliberately shunning singletons. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.