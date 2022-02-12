For my generation, our love language is transactional

For my generation, our love language is transactional.

What you need to know:

If the table is what we are all thinking about, when will we ever be authentic with each other? For the right amount of money, you can buy love.

It is now exactly *checks notes* nine years since I took someone’s daughter for a date at Java. I was fresh off the high school boat, a greenhorn in matters red. I had been saving up for several terms, three to be exact, because Sauti Sol had cooed that taking a girl to Java was Jesus on the Garden of Gethsemane. 

