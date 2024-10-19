Foi Wambui: My first acting role on TV was as an extra earning Sh500

She is many things. Foi Wambui is a content creator, a brand influencer and most importantly, a theatre and screen actress. She has appeared in a number of flicks, including Crime & Justice, Saleem, Sincerely Diasy and Shanga.

I grew up in Eastlands, Nairobi, in a modest family. I am the last of six siblings.

I joined the University of Nairobi to study law but soon after, lecturers went on strike. We stayed home for three months and it is during that period that I got my first job, and that’s how I dropped out of law school.

My parents were okay with my decision. They have always been supportive because when I got the job I had asked for their counsel and they gave me their blessings.

My first job was as a radio presenter.I later went back to university but this time I studied journalism and graduated.

I would love to go back to radio but I don’t know how that would work with my acting which has taken centre stage.

No, I didn’t get all those acting roles through sheer luck. The secret has always been to attend as many auditions as possible. You have to keep auditioning for roles to stand a chance.

No matter how small the role is, never shy from auditioning because we all have to start from somewhere. I started as an extra earning Sh500.

There is a misconception that because you are talented you will always get acting jobs. It doesn’t work like that. You have to keep putting yourself out there. Auditioning is only part of the work.

The hardest role I ever played was on Crime & Justice. The movie was so deep and intense. I portrayed a young girl who gets molested then goes on a vengeance mission and murders the molester.

There is money in acting, otherwise I wouldn’t be here today.

There’s nothing going on between me and Charisma. He is my good friend. We had something going on previously but now we are just friends.