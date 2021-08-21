Five surprising warning signs you have a leaky gut

Your eyes may be the windows to your soul, but it’s your intestines that are the gateway to your health. You see, even though we are told “you are what you eat”, it’s much more accurate to say “you are what you absorb”. That’s why, you might find that even though you’re eating a healthy, varied diet, filled with fruit, vegetables, wholegrains and lean protein, you don’t feel that great, and may even be suffering from a particular health problem. This was exactly what Elizabeth complained of when she came to see me.





As we talked during her consultation, one of the things she asked me was how someone could diagnose themselves, and know that they weren’t absorbing the goodness from their food. I told her that there were five things that she needed to look out for. These were all indications that her gut was “leaky” and would make her more prone to inflammatory health conditions.





Digestive problems

Many people think that things like gas, bloating, diarrhoea and/or constipation are just part and parcel of everyday life. I promise you, they don’t need to be.





Allergies

If the skin on the outside of your body is inflamed, you can be sure that the skin on the inside is inflamed too. So, whether the cause is an airborne allergen or a particular food, conditions like acne, eczema and dermatitis all point to an angry gut.





Mood disorders

Anxiety, depression, hyperactivity and even autism are evidence of toxins in the digestive tract. By crossing the blood-brain barrier, these toxins can disrupt the production of neurotransmitters in the brain and negatively affect mood.





Autoimmune diseases

The most common ones are Hashimoto’s thyroiditis, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus and psoriasis.





Joint pain

Toxins that enter the bloodstream through the gut lining can also lodge in the joints and create pain and inflammation. As I’ve seen at the clinic, when this issue continues for years, it can wear away the protective cartilage and start to create structural problems.





So, assuming this sounds like you, where do you start on the road back to health? First, by removing the suspected problematic foods from your diet. In most cases, this will mean wheat, dairy produce and sugar, but in particularly bad cases, it will also include soya, corn/maize, nuts and eggs.





At the same time, take a glutamine supplement to help repair and regenerate your intestinal cells (a teaspoon at bedtime should be enough to do the trick). I’d also suggest repopulating your gut with beneficial bacteria, or probiotics. A capsule of 10 billion bacteria would be ideal.









