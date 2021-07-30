Fish so good you’ll eat everything from nose to tail

Photo credit: Pool

By  Zawadi Manjane

What you need to know:

  • People eat whole tilapia in different ways, and my style is to eat all the flesh and leave the bone intact.


  • It was well slathered in thick tomato, bell peppers and onion sauce. Some restaurants will deep fry the fish then pour a sauce over it and call that a wet fry, and that’s cheating.


  • On the other hand, there is absolutely no plausible reason to go right into wet frying fish without deep frying it first.

I recently went on an impromptu trip to the bustling town of Migori, and because we needed a last minute place to spend the night, we wound up at the Heritage Annex Hotel that charges Sh1,500 per night for a double room. The grounds are beautiful and green and the rooms are clean, but the hot water didn’t work and the check-in process was so informal. Still, it was a really good deal. The plan had been to check out a restaurant or two around town, but we ended up having lunch at the garden restaurant in the hotel instead.

