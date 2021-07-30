Fish so good you’ll eat everything from nose to tail

I recently went on an impromptu trip to the bustling town of Migori, and because we needed a last minute place to spend the night, we wound up at the Heritage Annex Hotel that charges Sh1,500 per night for a double room. The grounds are beautiful and green and the rooms are clean, but the hot water didn’t work and the check-in process was so informal. Still, it was a really good deal. The plan had been to check out a restaurant or two around town, but we ended up having lunch at the garden restaurant in the hotel instead.

The restaurant is quite a distance away from the rooms, and the meals, mostly African dishes, go for about Sh500. As is the norm for me any time I’m in this part of the country, I ordered wet fry fish with greens and ugali, accompanied by passion juice. The waiter brought the juice in a kibuyu and it went for Sh300 per glass. It was so good that we asked him to just leave the entire jerry can with us!

The food took a bit of time since they cooked it on order. The wait staff were however very friendly and efficient, and when our food was finally served piping hot, it was well worth the wait. I’m drooling just thinking about it. People eat whole tilapia in different ways, and my style is to eat all the flesh and leave the bone intact. It was well slathered in thick tomato, bell peppers and onion sauce. Some restaurants will deep fry the fish then pour a sauce over it and call that a wet fry, and that’s cheating. On the other hand, there is absolutely no plausible reason to go right into wet frying fish without deep frying it first. That would in fact be an abomination for which the ancestors should strike down your kitchen with lightning. The Annex made their fish just right.

I usually eat with my left hand, and was busy digging in when we struck up a conversation with some jovial customers who had taken up an adjacent table. Come to think of it, the tables are so far apart that they must have intentionally come over to say hello. One jokingly pointed out that in his culture, it is taboo to eat fish with your left hand, although he just wouldn’t tell me the reason. Do you know why?

Do you know?

