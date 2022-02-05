Fifty & Fab: These 5 women will inspire you to work on yourself

Turning 50 has never been so popular or looked so good. A while back, the word ‘fabulous’ and 50, could never be pronounced in the same sentence. To date, beauty, style and fashion has been tied to youth.

In the fashion world, magazine covers are carefully retouched to remove any signs of life after 25 and with the birth of the Insta-model, filters do the work at home for anyone wanting to go back to sweet-sixteen as many a woman’s pet peeve is to be asked her age.

Popular culture and ageism perceptions, have made people believe that ‘men age like wine and women like milk’, which goes to push the narrative that women looks are perishable.

These perceptions have made many women abandon their stylish wardrobes in favour of ‘age-appropriate’ wear and discard their self-care regime.

However, a number of women have risen up to demystify this ageist narrative. They defy tradition, by oozing confidence, displaying effortless elegance as they embrace a youthful style. Behind their chicness they illuminate wisdom and knowledge as they gain respect for their many accolades.

Word has it that today, old is the new black, 50 the new 30, 60 the latest 40 or as someone recently suggested 70 is the undisputable 55.



Saturday Magazine caught up with a few women in their 50s, and some about to hit the milestone who believe whatever your number, age is all the rage.





JOANNE MWANGI – YELBERT, 50

Founder CEO Professional Marketing Services Ltd (PMS Africa Group)

Joanne Mwangi - Yelbert 50, is the founder CEO Professional Marketing Services Ltd (PMS Africa Group)







An entrepreneur Mwangi leads PMS Group, which offers digital marketing, advertising, brand development, PR & Communication, Events & Promotions and merchandising services. She is also one of the investors referred to as ‘Lions’ on the TV reality show KCB Lion’s Den. On the show, she goes by the nickname Queen of the Den



What has been the most interesting thing about turning 50?

The beauty of being a whole half-century! How lucky can one be? The next big milestone in century terms is 100 and I just cannot wait.Seriously though, I thought old age was to be dreaded but I now consider it such a blessing as compared to the alternative, you know – an early exit.





And what has been surprising?

That I feel no older than I did at 35 but certainly a lot wiser.



If, as they say, life begins at 40, what happens at 50?

50 is the season of self-actualisation. I am buying back my time to do the things that truly matter to me. After a lifetime of striving and focusing on others, suddenly, I have taken center stage in my priorities.Obviously, I still care for my husband, children, siblings and grandchildren deeply but I give more time to ensuring my physical, emotional, psychological and spiritual needs are met.

In this season, I give only the best to myself and have no need to postpone joy. I am living my 50s with a fiery enthusiasm.



Your sense of style does not fit in the woman-in-her-50s stereotype. Was this something you did deliberately?

You are only as old or young as you decide. I do not buy into any stereotypes of what a woman of my age should do, say or look like. When people tell me I look younger than I am, though flattering, I am happy to declare my age because I have been super fortunate to live each and every day. I am uniquely me, living my life in full and therefore looking and feeling as 50 as I am. I am intentional about taking great care of myself by keeping fit, eating well and engaging with those that add pizzazz to life. I especially enjoy playing with my granddaughters who teach me how to be fully present in each moment.





Many older women don’t glam up or follow fashion trends as they consider themselves ‘too old’, is that really the case?

The concept of beauty as being synonymous with youthfulness has taken currency which I consider absolutely untrue. Being old or young is nowhere in this equation as one can be as frumpy at 21 as at 51.



What has been your motivation into demystifying this narrative?

I simply live my life, on my terms and by my rules. It helps that my family is non-judgmental and allows freedom of self-expression. I have a sense of occasion. The shorts and T-shirt I wear on a romantic walk at the beach will definitely not feature in the boardroom and neither will my stylish church kitenge feature on the dance floor… haha!

As a modern woman, what informs your trends in terms of fashion?

Comfort, style and occasion. It is an inside out job as opposed to what I see online where most fashion is simply for image.



Are you by any chance into skin care routines?

Ooh yes! But I do keep it simple with the use of regular soap, a good moisturiser and a dedication to sunscreen. I have also learnt that my consumption of fruit, vegetables and lots of water works magic. On occasion I get glammed up by a professional make-up artist but on a day to day basis, I apply a basic lip colour, eye liner, mascara and I am good to go.

With your busy schedule, do you find some time to work out?

Nobody is ever too busy to work out; that is simply an excuse and an expression of where your priorities lie. I consider exercise an expression of self-love.

How often do you exercise?

I love the outdoors and long walks in the bush are a personal favourite. I do also go to the gym for weight training and the challenging camaraderie of a dance or aerobics class. I work out three to five times a week and vary it greatly so when I go out and dance at a party, that fits the bill.

ESTHER MUSILA-OMWAKA, 52

For 18 years, the mother-of-three has had an illustrious career as international civil servant for the United Nations. She has also worked as a Program manager in Lagos and Nepal. Esther is a budding musician who recently got married to 32-year-old gospel singer Peter Omwaka alias Guardian Angel

Esther is a budding musician who recently got married to 32-year-old gospel singer Peter Omwaka alias Guardian Angel Photo | Pool



You recently got hitched, congratulations

Thank you. I married my best friend.

There has been so much noise ever since you guys went public?

Everything that happens in your life is for your greatest good. I am grateful for everything I have.

Have you always looked this way?

Which way exactly.

You know what exactly I am talking about?

Haha! You mean curvaceous. I have always been a little slender. Perhaps you should see my TBT photos in my 30s and 40s.

Why do I find that so hard to believe?

I will tell you this. I gained all this (points at her hips) weight during the lockdown period. My work pressures had reduced, so I got to a little bit of eating.

Did you discover your glam in your 50s?

I think how I look also has got to do with our genes. Go out and check any Kambas, we are blessed.

Is that all?

I have always loved dancing since I was little girl. Back then, I would play myself music and just dance. A few years ago a friend introduced me to a dancing class and I have never looked back.

What about weight lifting?

Oooh! Boy catch me dead doing that. I hate anything that causes me physical pain. I can’t stand weight. Dance is enough.

How about your eating habits?

I don’t do bread or gluten foods most of the time. I prefer my oats with water any day. I also don’t have a sweet tooth so sugar is not a bother. I drink a lot of water and eat lots of vegetables as well. I don’t eat supper at all and it's been like this for me for very many years. My supper has always been tea, I guess my body and mind naturally adapted to this.

ELIZABETH ISABWA, 50

Recovery Manager, KCB Bank Group

Isabwa has over 18 years’ experience in project and portfolio management, credit administration and Sales/Marketing in the banking profession.

ELIZABETH ISABWA is a Recovery Manager at KCB Bank Group Photo | Pool

What animal do you identify yourself with?

Clarissa P Estes said, “No matter how sick, no matter how cornered, no matter how alone, afraid or weakened, the wolf will continue. She will lope even with a broken leg. She will strenuously outwait, outwit, outrun, and outlast whatever is bedeviling her. She will drag herself if necessary from place to place, till she finds a good place, a healing place, a place for thriving.” Now that’s me.

Do you celebrate your birthdays, or are they just like any other days in your life?

Yes I do. I go out of town or out of the country. For my 45th I was in New York, 47th the Swiss Alps and 50th the Maldives.

What has kept you this fabulous over the years?

Cleanse, tone and moisturise your face, make your eyebrows and put on lip balm daily .Look for a good tailor who can make your clothes to cater for your body type as well as invest in a good bra that will keep your ladies in place.

You also look like one who’s been into fitness for a while?

I started my fitness journey at 25. I lived in Germany at the time and exercising especially during the harsh winter months kept me going.

Why at 25?

I come from a family with a history of lifestyle diseases. Both my grandmothers had a form of cancer and both my grandfathers had diabetes and High blood pressure. We are predisposed to inherit these diseases. Scientific evidence suggests being physically active lowers the risk of developing such diseases.

I would love to know your exercise program

I work out six days for between 30-45 minutes from Monday to Friday. Saturday I do a 5 or 10 KM walk in Karura Forest. This year I intend to get serious with my golf as well as do more hikes.

How has your fitness journey changed over the years?

I have to adapt to my changing circumstances, for example, I can no longer run as my knees are painful but I have instead incorporated a lot of walking. I have learnt to listen to my body, somedays I just do Yoga or climb stairs to the 20th floor at the office.

What’s always sitting on your plate?

I have a chef who prepares my meals, mostly organic foods that are non-processed. I prefer fish with salad and chicken kienyeji with traditional vegetables and take plenty of water. I also do seed cycling which is recommended for balancing hormones. Sometimes I incorporate intermittent fasting.

Anne-Marie previously worked as a Regional Spa Manager, Serena hotels. Photo | Pool

Anne-Marie Burungu, 49

Anne-Marie is the Co-founder of Vivo Active Wear. She previously worked as a Regional Spa Manager, Serena hotels. The mother-of-two, ran a distribution business in Bia Yetu, which until 2016 was EABL’s largest Distributor

Anne - Marie is the Co-founder of Vivo Active Wear. Photo | Pool





How would you describe Anne-Marie?

Haha! That depends on the day. But generally, I’m quite outgoing, although I love my alone time and seek it often. I have a zest for life, and love to challenge myself by trying new stuff – be it learning a new language or skill. If I have to describe myself in one word, I would say grateful.





You recently turned 49, how does that feel?

Super excited, blessed and grateful. I have friends who didn’t live to that age. So I definitely take it as a gift.





At 50 you are quite the fitness junkie, not so many women can keep up with that. What’s the motivation?



Haha! To be honest, I don’t find it that hard simply because of how great I feel as a result of working out. My energy levels are higher, and the quality of my sleep better. I’m also more productive mentally. I have learnt first-hand that if you take care of your body, it takes care of you! That is enough to keep me going.





How important is it for women at this age to keep fit?

It’s hugely important for everyone at any age to keep fit. This was primarily the reason I began #my365challenge and documenting it on Instagram.

I had been in so many conversations with people, who often state that the number one reason they don’t work out is due to their busy schedules. My argument has always been that if one prioritises their fitness, then making time for it is easy. We all have at least 30 minutes in a day that we ‘waste’ be it on or on social media, chatting or on the phone.





When did you begin your fitness journey?

I have always been relatively active. Growing up my parents felt strongly about health and fitness, and encouraged my brothers and I to participate in various sports. Apart from running 3-5km together as a family on weekday mornings, which I have to admit I hated, I swam competitively to a high level from the ages of 10-19. I also played squash.

How do you balance work and fitness?

By working out first thing in the morning from 5am. This means it gets done, dusted and out of the way. One of my favourite feelings is enjoying my post workout cup of coffee before 6.30am.





How do you deal when you hit a plateau?

I never plateau because I vary and switch my exercise activities regularly.





How difficult or easy has it been keeping up with this kind of lifestyle as you grow older?

I have really enjoyed keeping active, and I’m determined to get stronger and fitter with age! Sure, I might not be able to lift as heavy as I did in my mid-30s, but I love pushing myself as far and as hard as I can.





What is your meal plan like in a week?

I wish I was as disciplined with food as I am with working out. My son keeps reminding me that if I made healthier food choices, the results of all my working out would be phenomenal! I love food – and sadly all the wrong ones! Haha! I have a crazy sweet tooth, and love all carbs. I try to detox every once in a while. But to be honest, I also want to enjoy the foods I can – my view is “all things in moderation.”





What’s your advice to older women wanting to start the fitness journey?

Do what you enjoy, because you are then more likely to stick with it. A lot of people fall off the wagon because they choose activities they don’t enjoy. The gym or weight training is not everyone’s cup of tea. I’d encourage one to try as many different activities as Zumba, spinning, circuit training, swimming, power yoga, aerobics, running etc – just to see what clicks. Lastly, commit to your fitness as you do to any important appointment.





What kind of compliments chase you?

I consider my biggest compliments the results of my annual health and fitness tests. At 49, my latest test shows I have the metabolic age of a 31-year-old.





Well I would say your fashion style is impressive too?

Haha! I love being comfortable. Gone are the days I would wear heels and suits. I love jeans as they can be dressed up or down. Dresses too, once in a while I dress up formally.





What's your fitness regime like in a week?

I’m dedicated and very intentional about living an active lifestyle. In addition to working out daily, the commitment I’ve made to myself and as part of #my365challenge is push myself hard on the days I feel strong- so on those days, my workouts range from vigorous spin classes, weight training, HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training) outdoor or treadmill runs. And on days my body feels run down, and when I cannot fathom lifting a weight, or doing anything too intense, I opt for “gentler" forms of exercise- yoga, Pilates, walking, a game of golf or my favorite- salsa dancing which by the way, is great cardio.









Do you take long breaks after months of consistency?

With the exception of last year, from March 2021, when lockdown was once again imposed, I unfortunately lost my routine. With gyms closed, I realized I don’t enjoy working out virtually, or working out at home. I grew bored of my runs, and kept active by walking, dancing lots of salsa, and occasional yoga at home. And when things opened up again, I had lost the consistency.

By December, I didn’t like that I had gone months without pushing myself physically and so kicked off the fresh #my365challenge on 1st January this year.

Prior to April 2021, I had not taken a single break since 1st January 2018 including the couple of months I was in a cast having broken an arm and sustained some injuries from a skydiving accident.





Have you ever tried being on a diet?

I did and the longest I stuck to it was three weeks.

Without the food discipline what motivated you to try out a diet?

I was curious about veganism.





When traveling or on vacation do you still exercise?

100 percent. I’ve woken up as early as 3.30am to do a 5km road run while on vacation





What are some stereotypes you have faced?

That working out as much as I do I must have lots of time, and money.

Talking of money it’s said keeping fit is indeed an expensive venture?

Absolutely not true. One can work out effectively at home for example – there are so many home workouts available on YouTube. If you reside in Nairobi for instance, facilities like Jafferies grounds are available for safe walks or runs and outdoor exercises. Karura Forest is also inexpensive and a beautiful place to walk, run or workout at. There are so many neighbourhood gyms and facilities around Nairobi, which I believe suit most pockets. I know of several people who opt to cycle or walk to work as part of their fitness for example. So one can work out effectively without it straining one’s wallet too much.





HASSANAT WANJIKU, 48

Entrepreneur and a mother-of-one

HASSANAT WANJIKU, 48 is an Entrepreneur and a mother-of-one. Photo | Pool

You know Mejja once sang ‘looks are deceiving’. You easily pass as a woman in her 30s?

Haha is that so. That is flattering but I am glad because most people tell me that. It means keeping fit pays.





For your body type I thought it could be genetic?

Not at all. I have been working out.





Is it that not risky, especially now you are about to hit 5th floor?

I know right. However, for the last two years I have been trying hard to be consistent.





How has that been?

The changes have been enormous. I feel really good, lighter and relaxed.





Being a Muslim is religion a detriment to fitness?

Maybe in not being able to wear the training gears like everyone else, especially in public. However, I have adapted because it's difficult to get an affordable woman’s only gym. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle was one of prophet (p.b.u.h) Mohammed’s routine. Maintaining good health is encouraged to everyone.





