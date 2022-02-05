Esther is a budding musician who recently got married to 32-year-old gospel singer Peter Omwaka alias Guardian Angel Photo | Pool

|

Saturday_Magazine

Prime

Fifty & Fab: These 5 women will inspire you to work on yourself

By  Sinda Matiko

Lifestyle & Entertainment Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Popular culture and ageism perceptions, have made people believe that ‘men age like wine and women like milk’, which goes to push the narrative that women looks are perishable. 


  • Today, 50 is the new 30, 60 the latest 40 or as someone recently suggested 70 is the undisputable 55.


  • Saturday Magazine caught up with a few women in their 50s, and some about to hit the milestone who believe whatever your number, age is all the rage.

Turning 50 has never been so popular or looked so good. A while back, the word ‘fabulous’ and 50, could never be pronounced in the same sentence. To date, beauty, style and fashion has been tied to youth.  

