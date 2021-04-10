Feminist Book Club

Monica Agitar, advocate and the co-founder of The Feminist book club. Photo | Pool

What you need to know:

  • Book clubI like to say that we are a group of maverick and disciplined women who value personal, social growth, and most importantly intellectual development

I am a passionate book lover and enjoy especially those by African authors, to be precise, women.  A week cannot go by without me reading a book.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.