I am a passionate book lover and enjoy especially those by African authors, to be precise, women. A week cannot go by without me reading a book.

The Feminist Book Club started as a social activity during the first few months of the covid-19 pandemic. At first, it was just myself and another friend, Christine Akinyi whom I met while in law school and we became friends out of our love for books. We were and still are passionate about encouraging a reading culture.

Over time, we grew to a small family of four black women book enthusiasts, who converge on social platforms weekly or fortnightly for book reviews. Three of us are from Kenya and one is from Uganda. I like to say that we are a group of maverick and disciplined women who value personal, social growth, and most importantly intellectual development.

Further, we are radical and intersectional feminists who strongly believe in gaining knowledge and skills that we can apply to benefit others and serve in public good, especially to women and children.

At the beginning of the year, we sat down and came up with a list of books to read through the year. That means every week, we are in the know of what we are supposed to be reading which gives us time to adequately prepare. We dedicated this year to literature by black women and African authors as one of our goals is to get practical on women empowerment. We have a kitty where we contribute money each month and donate it to a good cause mostly in support of women and girls in the community.

To discuss the books, we convene weekly on an online platform to review books and then later on we put up the general summary/review of a book on our Instagram page for other book lovers to enjoy. Each member is allocated books to lead in the reviews. At the end, we state how the book relates to our lives today and what we think should’ve been delivered better or otherwise in the book.

Our current read is How Dare the Sun Rise by Sandra Uwiringiyimana and Abigail Pesta. This is a memoir of a war child which has made us to think on how we can support displaced people.

You can find us on instagram @Feminist Book Club.





Feedback to the editor: satmag@ke.nationmedia.com