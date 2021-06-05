Feeling unnecessarily fatigued could be a sign of a fatty liver

Feeling unnecessarily fatigued could be a sign of a fatty liver Photo | Photosearch

By  SONA PARMAR

What you need to know:

  • Zainab was visibly upset when she came to see me with a fatty liver
  • She couldn’t understand how she had ended up with liver issues, especially since she was a non-drinker and just 35

Zainab was visibly upset when she came to see me with a fatty liver. She couldn’t understand how she had ended up with liver issues, especially since she was a non-drinker and just 35. One of the things she was keen to know is whether she had missed any vital signs that would have alerted her to her condition earlier. That’s what I want to share with you today.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.