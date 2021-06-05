Feeling unnecessarily fatigued could be a sign of a fatty liver
Zainab was visibly upset when she came to see me with a fatty liver. She couldn’t understand how she had ended up with liver issues, especially since she was a non-drinker and just 35. One of the things she was keen to know is whether she had missed any vital signs that would have alerted her to her condition earlier. That’s what I want to share with you today.
As I told Zainab, the good news is that the liver has a remarkable ability to repair itself, so if problems are spotted early enough, it can make a full recovery.
- Fatigue. I’m not just talking about being very tired, it’s more like feeling weak and being constantly lethargic. You see, if your liver feels as if it’s being overworked, the knock on effects will takes its toll on your entire body. This is because some of the toxins that your liver normally filters out are still floating around in your body.
- Sudden loss of appetite. You know how you don’t feel like eating when you have malaria? Well, that’s because the liver is involved.
- Super-sensitive skin. When you find yourself scratching a lot or it’s just irritating to touch, no amounts of cream will help when there is an underlying problem.
- Strange looking stools. While colour changes to your stool can be an indicator of a number of things, can be indicators of many problems within the body, it is often a key sign with liver problems. Pale, bloody, or even black stool can be a sign of liver problems, so know your body and look out for any changes.
- Jaundice. This well known ‘yellowing’ of the skin can even affect the fingernails and even the whites of the eyes. This is caused by the build up of ‘bilirubin’ which is a pigment in bile, an essential substance in the digestion process. So if your liver is having problems filtering the toxins that you ingest (whether it’s through the digestive tract, the skin or the respiratory system), bilirubin will start to collect in the bloodstream thus giving you a yellowish hue.
Ask Sona:
What are simple ways to give my liver a break?
Drink plenty of water, eat lots of veggies and cut out the following five toxins: wheat (bread, pasta, cakes, biscuits), dairy (milk, cheese, yoghurt), caffeine (tea, coffee, coke, chocolate), alcohol and fried food. It’s not rocket science, but after a potentially difficult first week, you’ll be amazed at how good you feel after a month.
