Fathers who stepped up when their wives moved elsewhere

In a world that celebrates Mother’s Day with praises and adoration, Father’s Day often slips unnoticed, lost in the hustles and bustles of daily life. Even conversations around this day are just as brief. “Oh, it’s tomorrow, I didn't know” And that’s it.

Interestingly, Father’s Day has been lingering in the shadow of Mother’s Day since its inception. Four years after the creation of Mother’s Day in 1905, a woman named Sonora Smart Dodd started her quest to establish Father’s Day as a national holiday. Smart was one of six children raised by a single father, and she thought fathers should be honoured in the same way as mothers. The first Father’s Day was celebrated in 1910, but it took more than 55 years to become official.

Unlike the commercial bombardment accorded to other special days, Father’s Day comes down on the list of many promoters and advertisers. A few days ago, I walked into different supermarkets and gift shops to sample gifts and cards on offer. I immediately noticed the stark difference between the portrayal of motherhood and fatherhood on the greeting cards. While Mother’s Day cards, marked last month, were inundated with sentimental and gratitude messages, the counterpart had an undertone of an afterthought.

The poor relations between these two days, according to Professor Catherine Gachutha, is partly tied to the inherent cultural perception of nurturing and caregiving. “There is a lot of affection and emotions connected to mothers as they are seen as nurturers. Many connect with fathers cognitively and materially,” she offers.

But the landscape of fatherhood is evolving. Many fathers are assuming the role of primary caregivers, usually while their partners work or study outside the home. According to Pew Research Centre, an estimated 2.1 million fathers were primary caregivers in 2021—up by 8 percent since 1989.

Levi Kones, 45, Journalist & father of three aged 21,14 and 8 years

Three months ago, my wife travelled abroad to further her studies and I have been our children’s minders since.

But, even before that, my approach to parenting has always been hands-on. The nature of my job allowed me the flexibility to be the one who would attend PTAs and education-related meetings.

We have three daughters and when they were still in primary school, I would wake up every morning at 4:30 am in readiness to drop them at school. We had many conversations along the way, and I knew all their friends. I still drive the youngest one, but the older sisters have transitioned to secondary school and college.

In that regard, I felt I was prepared. But as they say “vitu kwa ground ni different. (Things are different in reality).”

When my teenage daughter came home for the school holiday, I took a two-weeks work break and decided to give the nanny some days off work. At that time, I was to wrap up some things that I was working on for my soon-to-be-launched book among other things. I did none.

I have realised that taking care of children, even as old as mine is not easy. It’s like your mind is constantly in motion—from what they will eat, if there are enough groceries, next salon appointment, and school shopping to checking their homework and ensuring that we stick to the set routine and menu.

One time, I found myself at odds with my teen daughter after I declined her request to take with her to school something that would have made her stand out. She pouted for the entire day, and it reminded me how mothers end up appearing as the “bad guy” when instilling good manners in their children.

When I look at the relationship I have with my daughters, I can’t help but reflect on what I had with my father. He was a provider but it stopped at that I don’t blame him because that was the society he lived in; one in which fathers’ responsibilities stopped at provision. But, in today’s world, one must strive to do more. I meet up with my college-going daughter every Friday for lunch and catch up. She is also very hands-on with what is going on at home and what needs to be done. It has helped me greatly that she is present.

To me, Fatherhood is like being a coach. You are a leader, encourager, vision bearer, example setter, disciplinarian, and friend all rolled into one. And you must know which hat to wear and when. I am cognizant of the fact that what I do with them now and how I behave will set the foundation not just for my relationship with them and their mother, but also with their future partners. I am happy and blessed to play this role.

Daniel Ndung'u Njaga, Environment, Tourism, and Writing Consultant based in Nairobi &father of four aged 21,19, 16, and 4.5 year Daniel Ndung'u Njaga , Environment, Tourism and Writing Consultant based in Nairobi with his wife Jane Wanja Njau, an Insurance Sales Consultant and their children Wanjiru Ndung'u (next to Daniel) Wambui Ndung'u (fourth), Muthoni Ndung'u (front) and Nathan Njaga. The picture was taken exactly two years before Jane left for the US. Photo | Pool

“The way I see it, a wife is the astute quality control manager. When she is away, the husband gets exposed.

I have experienced it as a father living with my four children and trying to make up for the absence of their mother, Jane, who has been abroad for assignment for the past two years.

First, on matters of food, you can easily tell when I am in the kitchen. I am content with just the basic ingredients and many times; I learn that something important is missing just when it is needed. On multiple occasions, I have readied myself to make meals only to discover the frustrating absence of essential ingredients such as onions or cooking oil. There was also one day that I prepared beef stew and boiled water to make ugali only to find the unga was too little, and I was stranded with uji-like stuff.

As such, I am more inclined towards takeouts because I lack patience and the mental commitment that goes into making healthy dishes. For instance, I cannot boil beans-how will I know when they are ready? The arrowroots and cassava, once regular breakfast snacks when Jane was around, hardly grace the kitchen today.

I have struggled with food varieties and meat remains central to my cooking—due to its simplicity. One of my children, Muthoni, who hates vegetables has a field day as she got away with avoiding vegetables since her mother left.

The presence of a young child like my son Nathan is a good study of how fathers struggle with quality in family life.

I notice the difference every morning when preparing him for school. I take less time to groom him than her mother would, and I can easily reuse some clothes if I don’t find them very dirty.

But toilet training was the hardest test. My amateurism caused him to delay weaning from diapers.

Besides home quality, the “woman of the house” is also the emotional orbit of a family. In training men for endurance, society ends up making them a little emotionally detached. A while back, when I dropped Wanjiru, my second born, to board her school bus after school reopening, I noticed that fathers were transactional and quick in how they dealt with their daughters.

Thankfully, modern technology, such as access to video calls, has gone a long way in making up for this by allowing people separated by long distances to talk and see each other.

I keep reminding my children that “during our time” when somebody left the country for abroad, you would only communicate through letters. Let us pay tribute to science; you can see and talk to your mom daily.

Happy Father's Day to all fathers.

Sylvester Andiera, printer, 59, and father of three girls aged 30,26 and 24 years.

Sylvester Andiera, 59, with his family including his daughters Sharyln (right), Sharon, and Valery (second left), their stepsister, Mary, and his granddaughter, Rose Kira.

I started being the primary minder of our children when my first born was about 8 years old. Our other two daughters were below five years.

My wife was employed as a teacher in Kakamega while I worked as a printer in Thika. We both felt that Thika had better educational opportunities, so we had a mutual decision for me to stay with the children. Although it was challenging at first to assume the role of nurturing especially during their formative years, I embraced the responsibility wholeheartedly. My first approach was to spend a lot of time with them so I could understand their behaviours especially the little one as she couldn’t express herself while unwell. We also had the assistance of a house help who cared for them while I was at work, but my life primarily revolved around work, returning home, and engaging with them before bedtime.

But navigating the adolescence phase, especially menstruation was a big challenge. Thankfully, we had a mature female neighbour that they would talk to about it and subsequently,

I would accompany them to the supermarket for shopping.

As they transitioned into adulthood and into universities, I opened bank accounts for each of them and arranged a monthly standing order, ensuring they received a regular allowance to spend as they pleased.

This instilled in them a sense of financial responsibility, and I wanted to assure them that they could depend on me, so they wouldn't fall prey to unscrupulous individuals. They successfully completed their education and pursued diverse professions, media, nursing, and law.

Our relationship is exceptionally close-knit, unlike the bond I shared with my own father. His passing during my primary school years, coupled with his frequent absence from home, limited our emotional connection. While he fulfilled the role of a provider, I desired a deeper emotional connection with my daughters. We talk daily, and I must admit that because of this closeness, transition to secondary school was a challenging period for all of us.