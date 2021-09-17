Fashion for a cause

As images from this week's 2021 Met Gala event streamed in from every corner of the internet, Wambui Thimba, a Kenyan fashion stylist and costume designer would save the photos, call up other stylists, and together they would try to get into the costume designers heads.





"What was the designer conveying with this look?" For anyone who cares about fashion, events bringing together supermodels, TV drag queens, musicians, A-list actors, and other artists, these are the questions that come to mind," she offers.

The Met Gala formally called the Costume Institute Gala or the Costume Institute Benefit and also known as the Met Ball, is an annual fundraising gala for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City. It was established in 1948 by fashion publicist Eleanor Lambert and the 2021 theme was "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion."

Postponed last year due to the Covid -19 pandemic, the event was a sweet treat of normalcy, and conversations around it dominated social media platforms for days.

"I got perturbed when I saw people commenting about the practicability of the costumes worn at the Gala event. The looks are meant to inspire the creation of the day-to-day wear," offers Nakhulo Khaimia, who runs Trendyb, a fashion house in Nairobi.

Only for this year's event, something was different. A section of celebrities showed up in outfits that conveyed messages of activism and advocacy. "As a fashion stylist, this is one of the things that has left me confused, although it was interesting to see fashion being put into the province of activism and advocacy," says Khaimia.

In Kenya, streetwear designers Lexis, Lian, and Androkid use androgynous models, to end gender norms through their designs.

"Fashion is our medium of advocacy and we are hoping to create safe spaces for other people like us," Alexis told the Star newspaper.

In 2018, musician Nyashinski performed at the 49th Concours d'elegance wearing a knee-length t-shirt written "Everything is expensive in my country," to push for a lower cost of living. Celebrity stylist Brian Babu, who styled him for the day says that fashion worldwide is going through a re-awakening.

"Stylists, designers, and their clients are realising that red carpets and concerts are places to make bold statements. You can use them to pass important messages and stand for various causes. The statement we made with this style was very well received and I used the same concept with musician Naiboi in 2019, although for a different message," he offers.





The stars that pushed for causes at 2021 Met Gala

Billie Eilish at the 2021 met gala awards. PHOTO| POOL

Billie Eilish- Advocated for animal rights

At first glance, one might have assumed that her nude tulle dress was just a show of glamour and elegance. But the 19-year-old musician was a Gen Z on a mission. Being a vegan and an animal rights activist, the corseted gown that had a skirt with a 15-foot train was a portrayal of her cause. She wore the dress from Oscar de la Ranta with a condition that the company would terminate all fur sales. Billie is arguably the only Met Gala guest to elicit an ethical policy change from a company as a condition to wearing their gown.





She attended the occasion dressed in a white dress emblazoned with "Tax the rich" on the back.PHOTO| AFP

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez- Tax the Rich

Imagine saying yes to an event then showing the organisers and attendees a middle finger. This is exactly what politician and activist Alexandria was up to at this year's gala event. She attended the occasion dressed in a white dress emblazoned with "Tax the rich" on the back. This sure did ruffle some feathers with some critics asking why she attended yet only the rich can afford to pay the Sh3.5 million entry fee. On her Instagram page, she wrote "The time is now for childcare, healthcare and climate action for all."

Carolyn B. Maloney chose to wear a gown with the colours of the suffrage movement- purple, white, and gold. She completed the look with a sash that read "Equal Rights for Women". PHOTO| AFP





Carolyn B. Maloney- Equal Rights for Women

Also, a politician, Carolyn chose to wear a gown with the colours of the suffrage movement- purple, white, and gold. She completed the look with a sash that read "Equal Rights for Women" and a bag that called for the passing of a proposed amendment that will see eliminate discrimination on the basis of sex in the US.

Cara Delevigne wearing a bulletproof vest written peg the patriarchy at 2021 met gala. PHOTO| AFP

Cara Delevingne- Peg the Patriarchy

Unlike most of the celebrities at the event who showed up wearing gowns, this 29-year-old model went for a white bulletproof vest emblazoned with the words "peg the patriarchy." This statement caused a stir on social media and she was in for all manner of critique. She said, "If someone doesn't know what this means, you're gonna (sic) have to look it up. "It's about women empowerment, gender equality — it's a bit like, "Stick it to the man," she offered.

Dan Levy made his Met Gala debut in a custom Loewe outfit and J.W. Anderson boots, which paid tribute to gay artist David Wojnarowicz. PHOTO| AFP

Dan Levy- LQBTQ community

Levy chose a symbolic look that paid tribute to the LGBTQ community. On his Instagram page, the 38-year-old Canadian actor explained that his pick of bespoke polo and trousers depicted two men kissing from an artwork of 1984. "Photos of Wojnarowicz and his friends surround the couple, amid a background of world maps, indicating the arbitrary borders and divisions the queer community faced. The work asserts visibility for queer people –exposing the hatred and bias experienced daily while celebrating love and joy," read part of his post.

Better known as NikkieTutorials to her 13 million-plus YouTube subscribers paid tribute to Marsha P. Johnson, a transgender. PHOTO|AFP

Nikkie de Jagger- Transgender

Better known as NikkieTutorials to her 13 million-plus YouTube subscribers, the 27-year-old makeup artist and beauty vlogger wore an ethereal tulle green gown to pay tribute to late LGBTQ+ activist Marsha P. Johnson.

"When I got asked to join the Met Gala (!!!!!) I knew I wanted to pay homage to a Trans icon who was at the forefront of the Stonewall Riots… Marsha P. Johnson paved the way for so many of us, and I hope I made my community proud," she wrote on a Twitter post.

Seven-time world champion racing driver Lewis Hamilton used his platform to spotlight the talent of four young black designers by hosting them at his table. PHOTO| MIGUEL MEDINA





Lewis Hamilton- Black people representation.

Seven-time world champion racing driver Lewis Hamilton used his platform to spotlight the talent of four young black designers by hosting them at his table. "We're living in a time where diversity and inclusion are so important, and that's why I started this foundation—The Hamilton Commission—and working within my own sport to help improve diversity within my industry," he said in an interview.





The genesis of fashion advocacy

In 2018, at the CFDA Awards, actress Issa Rae wore a belt written "Every N* Is a Star. PHOTO| AFP

In 2018, at the CFDA Awards, actress Issa Rae wore a belt written "Every N* Is a Star," which was inspired by the fact that black people are often depicted as tragic figures.





2018 Golden Globes

At the dawn of the #MeToo movement, Hollywood women such as Kelly Washington and Serena Williams made a powerful fashion statement about gender equality by wearing all black in solidarity on the red carpet and signaled a new era of politics and fashion mixing.

An American screenwriter, Lena attended the 2018's Met Gala with a cape inspired by the LGBTQ community's flag. PHOTO| AFP

Lena Waithe at the 2018 Met Gala

An American screenwriter, Lena attended the 2018's Met Gala with a cape inspired by the LGBTQ community's flag. That year, the theme of the event was "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination." Lena took the motif metaphorically and opted for a look that fully represents who she is: a blazer with a long pride cape sewn outside of it.

For feedback write to the editor on [email protected]