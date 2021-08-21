Fame is a gift that gives and takes

Cate Rira is a media personality, a former 1 FM and Nation FM radio presenter. She was once the host of NTV’s Lit360 show. On the sides, Rira is also an Emcee. Photo | Pool

By  Thomas Matiko

What you need to know:

  • Cate Rira is a media personality, and a former 1 FM and Nation FM radio presenter. She was once the host of NTV’s Lit360 show. On the sides, Rira is also an Emcee


Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.