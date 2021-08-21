



I did not quit mainstream media; I just took a break. I have been working on my media presence, being in school and even getting my business running.





The business is a beauty studio. Rira Beauty is the ultimate experience; we are customer centered, diverse, accommodating and convenient.





My worst betrayal experience I never saw coming was when I was launching my new business Rira beauty. People I expected to show up never did but strangers gave me love that I had not expected.









Someone’s son once tasted my patience by taking me downtown to a dingy restaurant. I was dressed to kill if you know what I mean. Apparently, it was only to test. Worst date ever.









From my experience, fame is a gift that gives and takes. You can reap from it, and at the same time, it can steal your joy and peace. You just need to be smart enough to figure out how to handle it.





Hypothetically speaking if I were a transformer, the vehicle I would turn into would be a Mercedes AMG GT Coupe. It is a sleek, strong sexy and fast car, just like me haha.

Something that I’m so proud about myself is the ability to take on life's challenges with grace and a smile.





I have fallen out with some of my previous friends because the version of me that is here now, is not for everybody.





A mundane occurrence that completely changed the course of my life is a funny one. It was an audition that my friend was disinterested in, she shared it with me and got me a job on the LIT360 show.









My favourite memory, is an anniversary I had forgotten about. I was made to do a scavenger hunt around Nairobi city to get a very sentimental gift. Whoever said Kenyan men are not romantic lied.





Small pleasure that I enjoy the most is eating my favourite food in my pajamas. It gives me this vibe.





The biggest screw up I ever did was missing an opportunity because I sent the email to the wrong address. Always recheck your emails just to be sure.





Top five rules for life; Respect all people, Love those who love you. Plan to the end and biggest of all, put God first.

