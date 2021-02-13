Fact or fiction: Are chocolates really an aphrodisiac?

By  SONA PARMAR

  • Research suggests that if a person believes that certain foods have sexual properties, he or she has at least a 30 percent chance of experiencing a boost in their sex drive

Yes, it’s true that chocolate contains theobromine, a mild stimulant that helps to boost your feel-good hormones like serotonin, and phenylethylamine, a chemical believed to produce the feeling of "being in love." Chocolate’s also contains a sedative that relaxes and lowers inhibitions, not to mention the energy-boosting sugar. So far, so good. But according to one expert, you’d have to eat so much chocolate to experience these effects that you would be more likely to go into a diabetic coma!

