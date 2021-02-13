Fact or fiction: Are chocolates really an aphrodisiac?

Yes, it’s true that chocolate contains theobromine, a mild stimulant that helps to boost your feel-good hormones like serotonin, and phenylethylamine, a chemical believed to produce the feeling of "being in love." Chocolate’s also contains a sedative that relaxes and lowers inhibitions, not to mention the energy-boosting sugar. So far, so good. But according to one expert, you’d have to eat so much chocolate to experience these effects that you would be more likely to go into a diabetic coma!





So if it’s not the chocolate (or the oysters or the champagne) that’s getting you in the mood, what is it? The body's most powerful sex organ is the brain. If we think something is going to put us in the mood for love, we'll find ourselves there – whether it’s phallic-shaped bananas or tongue-tingling chillies. And that’s why many claim that the power of aphrodisiacs is simply a placebo effect.





Research suggests that if a person believes that certain foods have sexual properties, he or she has at least a 30 percent chance of experiencing a boost in their sex drive (which is exactly what we see with the placebo effect).





After all, libido is a complex issue. Past experiences, lack of communication, insecurity, as well as other emotional triggers can all undermine both your desire and the ability to get aroused. But most of all, stress is the main culprit. And the hormone that it really affects is the one that important for sex drive, in both men and women: testosterone.





Both the sex hormone testosterone and the stress hormone cortisol are made from the same raw material (progesterone). So if you’re stressed, cortisol takes preference leaving a testosterone deficit. So rather than just adding testosterone (which simply tackles the symptoms rather than the cause), or taking so-called aphrodisiacs, it makes sense to help control the body’s stress response.





And diet plays a key role. Stimulants such as coffee, tea, alcohol and cigarettes, not only worsen your body’s response to stress, but also hinder blood flow, which interferes with proper function of the male and female sex organs. Sugary foods and drinks are also best avoided. Instead eat plenty of fresh, unprocessed, fibre-rich foods, incorporating some protein, fruit and vegetables, as well as “good” fats from fish, nut and seeds.





This takes time. In the meantime, start to understand that it’s not really about reducing the stress in your life. It’s about changing your attitude towards it. Concentrate on the things you can change in your life; the rest will take care of itself.



