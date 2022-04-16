Exploring the fauna and flora of the formidable Aberdares

Wizened trees on the high glades of the Aberdares pattern the space between the earth and the sky, some two centuries old, fat of girth and laden with green moss and the old man’s beard, a wispy lichen. We’re following an ancient path mapped out by the elephants and the buffaloes, strolling between gigantic Cedars, Brittle-wood, African Olives and Podocarpus trees with caves dug out by the animals for shelter.

We’re at Cedar Retreat, the only lodge on the northern end of the mountain park. We’re on a mission to scale the peaks that dot the moors – the highest being Satima at 13,127 feet – an eight kilometre trek one way from where we leave the cars.

Golden grasses carpet the high moors, so different from the forested zone that we’ve driven through looking out for the Mountain bongo, one of the world’s rarest antelopes today. Instead shy russet-coloured bushbucks and waterbucks steal across the road to vanish in the thick forest.

The drive down from the Aberdares via Ol Kalou. Photo | Pool

At 13,000 feet high the air is crisp oxygen on the moors. It’s day two and we’ve made it to the Dragon’s Jaw, its teeth gnarled with the passage of time. In this spectacular space, only the plants of the Alpine zone survive and unique to the equatorial mountains of East Africa like the giant groundsels and lobelias. In that select group, some are only found on the Aberdares.

Beyond this point, the path through the golden grass continues to Satima, an extra two or three kilometres. The group ahead looks like stick figures. I’m happy to stay in the cathedral of rocks that is the Dragon’s Jaw.

Our guides Martin Kibet and Job Makatiani point to the flowering heads of the protea, the national flower of South Africa. A Montane buzzard hovers in the sky. Again, this raptor is only found in the high mountains of East Africa.

The jagged jaws of Dragon's Teeth at 13126 feet on Aberdare Mountain. Photo | Pool

The climb up and down has been exhilarating. Past the peaks and plants on the edge of the moors, Lake Ol Bolossat glistens on the plains. Kibet spot’s a rare snake that’s only found on the Aberdares and neighbouring Mount Kenya – it’s the Montane Viper, venomous but so shy, it’s happy to hide when approaching footsteps are heard.

The forest fire still rages in the distance, burning the moors to cinder.

The drive back to Cedar Retreat brings out the Guereza colobus monkeys playing on the tree tops and the bushbucks shyly stealing glances. Jackson’s francolins run helter-skelter – another animal of East Africa’s high mountains. But no bongo.

Day three. It’s the last day for the bongo. After a leisurely breakfast on the deck overlooking the salt pan and the forest beyond, we drive off on a road least travelled with the forest giving way to a world of valleys, ridges and more peaks. We meet exhausted fire-fighters and thank them for the work they are doing.

The moorland on the Aberdares. Photo | Frank Matsaert

The mountain reveals her layers. The moors give way to the East African Rosewood (Hagenia abyssinica) with its beautiful large leaves – it grows above 11,800 feet. It’s where the bongo and the African long-eared owl live. Then we’re in the bamboo zone and lower still by the bare flanks of the mountain scratched out by the elephants with their tusks for the salt. It’s dusk and the nocturnal hares surface from the underground. Suddenly an owl flies off its perch on the Rosewood. We like to believe that it’s the rare owl.

Back at Cedar, Harriet Matsaert the tree specialist wanders off to the deck overlooking the salt pan where the elephants and antelopes come for the mineral.

She returns excited.

“I saw the Bongo at the salt pan.” Envy fills us.

A few days later, the pictures reveal it was a Bushbuck.

And the forest fire is over.

Fact File

Cedar Retreat https://cedarretreatkenya.com/ is set in the red cedar forest near Shamata gate. It’s small with six beautiful cabins with tons to do –forest walks along the river to the waterfall with a fresh pool at the bottom, trout fishing, mountain biking and yoga. The Aberdares is an important water tower that without it, there would be no drinking water in Nairobi.

There are several roads from Cedar Retreat to Nairobi. The shortest is via Shamata town, down a spectacular escarpment until Kariamu centre from where you turn to Nairobi instead of Ol Kalou – a four-hour drive.

