Every man needs a man cave to stay sane

Every man needs a man cave to stay sane Photo | Photosearch

By  Mariga Thoithi

What you need to know:

  • The first time I heard of a bachelor pad was probably in some long-forgotten magazine where all the dreams, even the ones I didn't know I had, came true
  • You don't have to live like you're two paycheques away from starting a GoFundMe in a house that you pay rent for

"A man yearns for quarters of his own. More than a place to hang his hat, a man dreams of his own domain, a place that is exclusively his."— Hugh Hefner, Playboy, September 1956

