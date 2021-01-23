Even with the overflow Lake Baringo is still a gem

The rivers are beginning to dry en route to Lake Baringo. Perkerra that was raging down through the copper-coloured gorge until late 2020, now is a trickle to the freshwater lake in the belly of the Great Rift Valley while Endau is almost waterless. It’s only River Molo that’s still quite a spill.

So it comes as a surprise when on reaching the lake, we have to sail to Tumbili Cliff Lodge because it’s marooned on an islet of its own.

Opened in 2013 and named after the resident vervet monkeys, it’s set on a cliff by the lake. At the time, the lake was more than 15 feet down. Now the lake is almost lapping to the top of the cliff making it quite easy for the hippos to graze on the lawns at night.

Island Giraffes

Excited to be on an ‘island’ of our own, the next best thing is to hop onto the boat for an afternoon sail to see the famous Baringo giraffes residing on their own island. They made headlines when in late 2020 two females were sailed across to Ruko Conservancy on the mainland. The reason being – with the lake rising, the island has shrunk. If it didn’t subside, it could have submerged the rare giraffe.

Baringo doesn’t disappoint. It’s a spectacular sail on the flooded lake past Ol Kokwe, the largest island on the lake and Samatian with its flooded lodge. Holiday makers ski past us on the calm lake as we approach the giraffe island that’s called Longicharo.

The specially-constructed barge to sail the giraffes is floating on the empty drums. We step ashore on it and enter the huge raft fashioned as a ‘boma’. The two females, Asiwa and Pasaka, sailed on it to Ruko conservancy their new home.

The island is in a splash of vivid colours – the shocking pink of the desert rose and the copper-coloured cliffs. Tall necks begin to appear amongst the equally tall acacia, curious to see newcomers on their island.

Musa Napaleny the island ranger calls them with a click of the tongue and one by one the towering beauties elegantly make their entry into the ‘boma’ that extends from the raft.

Napaleny knows all his charges by name and introduces us to Lbarnnoti, the sole adult male amongst five females including the foal who wants to suckle the mother.

Titus Kangor with the Lake Baringo Biodiversity guides leads us to the highest point on the island for a 360-view of the world before we sail back mainland with a spectacular sunset over the Tugen Hills.

Birding on the Boat

Kangor is ready the following morning to guide us on a boat ride around the shoreline which reveals that the lake is going down from the rings on the trunks of the submerged trees, a foot down since early December.

The birds put on a feast, both the migratory and the resident. On almost every tree are the blue-cheeked bee-eaters that breed in Northern Africa and the Middle East as far as India and fly to our tropical paradise for summer.

In the colour spectrum, the blue-cheeked bee-eater has a plumage of blues, so the contrast is spectacular when a flock of carmine bee-eaters swoop down and perch near the visitors from the east.

Carmine bea-eater at Lake Baringo. PHOTO|RUPI MANGAT

In two hours, we spot the resident African fish eagles and many more species. The lake has swallowed so many buildings that we’re sailing over them. A crocodile glides past and then another.

But we see none of the signature ‘kadich’, the buoyant rafts used by the local Il Chamus (also called Njemps) until we reach a secluded part. “There are few fish in the lake,” tells Kangor making life hard for the fishers whose livelihood depends on fishing.

Back at the lodge, we settle for a relaxed lunch, followed by a siesta and only step out of the elegantly furnished thatched rooms that open to the lake in the late afternoon. I was hoping for a night of astronomical delights. Instead, we’re treated to the largest African owl -a pair of Verreaux’s eagle owls - and the Goliath heron striding in the shallow waters hunting for snakes and frogs. It’s the world’s largest heron.

Fact file

From Nairobi, Baringo is a five-hour drive when there is no traffic via Nakuru and bypassing Lake Bogoria, the alkaline lake.

Tumbili Cliff Lodge is small and elegant with lots to do.