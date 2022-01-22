Erotic Fantasies: The good, the bad, and the ugly

joachim osur

By  Joachim Osur

What you need to know:

  • Mental imagery of sex with someone else while with your partner is a common occurrence, but one needs to watch out
  • "I keep imagining sex with our housemaid whenever I am having sex with my wife; it feels good when the imagination happens but as soon as we are done, I feel guilty that I do not want to be intimate with my wife again lest the imagination recurs."


Jacob suffered a few episodes of erection failure last year. He, therefore, came to the Sexology Clinic to seek help. He came with his wife, Lydia. The couple was in their either year of marriage and had generally been happily married by standards of these days. They had two children.

