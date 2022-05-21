Enjoy coastal delicacies on a budget while in Malindi

A taxi driver dropped us off at Simba Dishes after we asked him what his go-to spot to grab a Swahili lunch was in Malindi. The restaurant is right off the road, and there is a bucket with a tap where you wash your hands before walking in. Depending on when you stop by, you might have trouble getting parking space. During our visit the eatery was quite packed with the lunch crowd, and for some reason, it reminded me of our high school dining room not in its size but because of the setup.

There were long shared tables covered in colourful floral tablecloths with individual chairs. There is certainly no privacy as the other customer is seated right next to you or across the table, and a waiter is always passing by with a plate of food. Plus, it can get quite noisy with everyone talking in the close proximity.

We went through the menu, paid at a counter then were given a receipt which is what we handed to the wait staff who then served us at our table. The service is fast. I got beef biryani for my friend and pilau for myself. At under Sh350 each, the mountain of food that was placed before me was a surprise. The sinia had different sections, and the chef filled each with something different: pilau, kachumbari, potato soup with a few chunks thrown in for good measure, and a tomato-based sauce.

The potato soup was a great idea so the food isn’t too dry, and while the pilau wasn’t the best I’ve had, it works just fine. If you’re looking for an upmarket spot, this won’t be it. However, if you're craving coastal food on a budget, certainly give this restaurant a go. If you want something filling, sprint- don’t stroll there, as they will have you covered.