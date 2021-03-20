Eating Out: Zen Garden, Spring Valley

Dishes served at  Zen Gardes, Spring Valley. Of the five dishes we order – Char Sui, Chili Beef, Crispy Pork, Golden Red Snapper and Spicy Udon, the Char Sui and the Chili Beef stand out. Photos | Maryanne Owiti

By  MARYANNE OWITI

What you need to know:

  • Zen Garden, located in the lush suburbs of Nairobi’s Spring Valley
Zen Garden, located in the lush suburbs of Nairobi’s Spring Valley, claims to be the ultimate venue, boasting a scenic location and uncompromising food quality and service. The space has two restaurants – Bamboo and Jade Cafe, and one conference facility. The Jade Coffee and Tea House offers a modern twist to a traditional Asian tea culture with an in-house bakery. Bamboo is the Asian restaurant offering rich flavors from Japan, Thailand and China.

