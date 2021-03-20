Eating Out: Zen Garden, Spring Valley

Zen Garden, located in the lush suburbs of Nairobi’s Spring Valley, claims to be the ultimate venue, boasting a scenic location and uncompromising food quality and service. The space has two restaurants – Bamboo and Jade Cafe, and one conference facility. The Jade Coffee and Tea House offers a modern twist to a traditional Asian tea culture with an in-house bakery. Bamboo is the Asian restaurant offering rich flavors from Japan, Thailand and China.

Despite a near deserted city, Zen Garden is bustling on this Sunday afternoon. Maybe that’s why the service isn’t as top class as it usually is. First of all, we arrive to find our table has been given away but the staff work fast to secure us another. Then, one of our orders doesn’t come out until the end of our other meals. The manager does explain and apologise for the inconvenience. The service is better when the restaurant is not busy.

There is little to complain of when it comes to the food which is good because at a price range of one thousand to five thousand shillings, Zen Garden is not cheap. True their boast, the flavours on offer in the Bamboo menu are bold which can sometimes lead to a drowning out of the subtleties between the different Asian cuisines but the Japanese, Thai, and Chinese menus hold to the distinct flavour features of their respective cuisines.

Dishes served at Zen Gardes, Spring Valley. Of the five dishes we order – Char Sui, Chili Beef, Crispy Pork, Golden Red Snapper and Spicy Udon, the Char Sui and the Chili Beef stand out. PHOTO | Maryanne Owiti

Of the five dishes we order – Char Sui, Chili Beef, Crispy Pork, Golden Red Snapper and Spicy Udon, the Char Sui and the Chili Beef stand out. The Chili Beef is the most exciting to eat. It’s lightly coated in flour and tossed in sweet chili, with a crispy texture of the fried beef strips. So, there is a flavour and texture party in every mouthful. The Char Sui Bao is honey barbeque pork in a fluffy white bun and comes in a two-tier bamboo steamer. Because the dough is steamed, the bun has the appearance of uncooked bread. It is both dense and soft and naturally sweet. The three buns may not look like much but they are definitely filling. My only complaint about the Char Sui is that they could be more generous with the honey barbeque pork filling. The ratio of bread to meat is three to one.

For a lovely afternoon with the family, I highly recommend.



