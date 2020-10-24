Eating Out: Who talks about diet while on holiday?

We were tired of the food at the hotel where we were staying, so we decided to go check out the Sunday brunch at Swahili Beach Resort. The restaurant overlooks the beach which was great because I always struggle with the heat at the coast. Diani may have been voted the best beach in Africa for five years in a row, but Swahili Beach does not necessarily have the best slice of it due to the seaweed covering the sand. Still, the five-star luxury resort certainly makes up for it in the architecture, décor, and that gorgeous grand pool.

COST



The cost of brunch is Sh3,000 per person if you're not staying at the resort. There was a buffet going so you would grab a plate and the staff would serve whatever you chose for you. Guests were not allowed to touch the serving cutlery due to the Covid 19 health protocols. They were very strict about observing health safety measures.

The food looked great, which was a problem because I had been trying to keep my waistline in check. Am I the only one who always comes back from holiday at least a kilo or two heavier if I decide to just eat and drink whatever I want, while the rest of my friends who let loose even harder than me don't seem to have the same problem? One of my friends had been ranting at the table about how much she had been struggling to put on weight no matter what she ate, while even the mere whiff of fries sends it straight to my thighs. The live station had lamb shawarma, beef sliders, Indian dishes such as tandoori chicken, naan, and grilled fish, and others such as vegetables, roast potatoes, beef stew, and more. Let's just say that I tried to stick to protein and vegetables, but having grown up in a Kenyan household, it's so hard to unlearn that you don't always have to pick the chapati and potatoes. Kesi baadaye, right?

Discount at the bar



We had a lovely mid-morning, chatting, eating good food, and laughing in a beautiful location. When we heard that there was a discount bar where you could get 10 percent off on selected hard liquor and up to 20 percent discount on Moet, we decided to buy a bottle to share between us. Did you know that it is said that after French monk Dom Perignon first tasted champagne, he allegedly called out, "Come quickly, I am tasting the stars!" It was such a beautiful morning, that nothing would have crowned it off better than champagne.

