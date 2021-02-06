Eating Out: It’s a needed feast at PrideInn hotel

PrideInn Azure Hotel

Lantana Road, Westlands





I’ve never been to this particular PrideInn, so when I got an impromptu opportunity to accompany a friend to dinner as a plus one, I couldn’t pass up the chance. I had thought we would get there, get a table at the restaurant and order food off the menu, but it was actually a small event that the hotel was hosting for their business partners and friends.





I haven’t been to foodie events for a bit, given the pandemic, and it was therefore lovely to be out; everyone stuck to those health protocols. There was a really good live band playing traditional Kenyan music, the type you hear at celebrations like weddings, and I even got up and danced to some catchy Kikuyu song whose lyrics I don’t even understand. I was the only one at the dancefloor initially... so easy to do when you have the anonymity of a mask and being in an event where people don’t know you.





I was thankful that there weren’t a lot of speeches, although we still had to endure people going onstage to “say but a few” and introduce each other...most of the speakers were very lively and funny though. I was mostly hungry, and the sight of the buffet already set up and the nyama choma emanating from the balcony was such a big test on my patience. People had to go to the buffet line to be served based on how the tables were arranged, and mine would be one of the last ones. Ah, that darn Nyama Choma was not making it any easy.





Eventually, I didn’t make it to the nyama choma station, or eat much food either. Do you ever get hungry and anticipate food so much that when you get to serve, you’ve actually lost some of your appetite? I only got some chicken stew, vegetables, roast potato and a slice of chapati; which was as delicious as I hoped.